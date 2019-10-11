Don't miss any scores from across the state in this week's report.
Andale 50, Wichita Collegiate 7
Anderson County 41, Osawatomie 14
Andover Central 41, Great Bend 7
Arkansas City 9, Andover 6
Ashland 79, Fowler 33
Attica/Argonia 58, Oxford 12
Axtell 28, Hanover 26
BV North 20, BV Southwest 3
BV Northwest 32, BV West 14
Belle Plaine 13, Fredonia 6
Beloit 28, Scott City 13
Bennington 52, Peabody-Burns 6
Bishop Miege 41, Blue Valley 23
Bonner Springs 63, Baldwin 6
Bucklin 54, Stafford 16
Buhler 48, Circle 0
Burden Central 36, Oswego 20
Burlington 20, Iola 6
Canton-Galva 60, Goessel 0
Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 58, West Elk 8
Center, Mo. 34, Independence 7
Centralia 58, Northern Heights 19
Centre 50, Wakefield 0
Chanute 42, Fort Scott 21
Chapman 34, Smoky Valley 8
Cheney 12, Haven 0
Cherryvale 29, Douglass 0
Cheylin 45, Cunningham 0
Cimarron 17, Lakin 14
Clearwater 62, Wichita Trinity 0
Clifton-Clyde 50, Stockton 0
Coffeyville 28, Abilene 12
Colby 55, Russell 14
Columbus 42, Parsons 13
Concordia 42, Goodland 34
Crest 64, Chetopa 0
DeSoto 28, Basehor-Linwood 16
Derby 56, Hutchinson 7
Dodge City 40, Hays 21
Doniphan West 54, Wetmore 7
Elkhart 35, Syracuse 0
Ell-Saline 36, Republic County 30
Ellis 22, Oakley 14
Ellsworth 14, Phillipsburg 13
Emporia 98, Highland Park 16
Eudora 35, Ottawa 0
Eureka 45, Neodesha 0
Frankfort 54, St. John's Beloit-Tipton 20
Frontenac 34, Caney Valley 6
Galena 61, Baxter Springs 13
Garden Plain 57, Chaparral 20
Halstead 45, Clay Center 20
Hesston 41, Rock Creek 28
Hill City 66, Lincoln 20
Hillsboro 51, Marion 14
Hoisington 55, Minneapolis 19
Holcomb 19, Kingman 0
Hooker, Okla. 54, Stanton County 12
Hoxie 50, Rawlins County 0
Hugoton 21, Pratt 7
Humboldt 20, Riverton 14
Hutchinson Central Christian 54, Fairfield 0
Hutchinson Trinity 54, Wichita Independent 0
Ingalls 62, Satanta 16
Inman 53, Sublette 6
Jackson Heights 54, Troy 24
Jayhawk Linn 38, Northeast-Arma 12
Jefferson West 8, Perry-Lecompton 3
KC Schlagle 54, KC Sumner 7
KC Washington 26, KC Wyandotte 18
Kiowa County 30, South Gray 26
Lakeside 84, Pike Valley 34
Lansing 38, KC Harmon 0
Larned 21, Nickerson 16
Lawrence 40, SM South 21
Lawrence Free State 28, Olathe South 7
Lebo 28, Chase County 26
Linn 66, Tescott 16
Little River 48, Macksville 0
Louisburg 41, Atchison 12
Lyndon 22, Jefferson North 12
Madison/Hamilton Co-op 74, Valley Falls 12
Maize 51, Salina South 7
Maize South 10, Goddard-Eisenhower 0
Manhattan 31, Junction City 28
Marais des Cygnes Valley 52, Hartford 50
Maranatha/Immaculata (FB) 44, Burlingame 12
Marysville 60, Royal Valley 28
Maur Hill - Mount Academy 49, Atchison County 0
McPherson 56, Augusta 14
Medicine Lodge 38, Udall 6
Mill Valley 31, Pittsburg 0
Minneola 60, Chase 8
Moscow 39, Rolla 20
Moundridge 56, St. John 0
Mulvane 28, Rose Hill 20
Natoma 46, Western Plains-Healy 0
Nemaha Central 34, Riverside 21
Ness City 32, Spearville 26
Norton 56, Hays-TMP-Marian 19
Norwich 64, Burrton 6
Olathe East 14, SM West 6
Olathe North 77, SM East 49
Olathe West 48, KC Turner 14
Olpe 55, Bluestem 0
Onaga 54, BV Randolph 8
Osborne 60, Wilson 6
Oskaloosa 38, McLouth 14
Paola 43, KC Piper 16
Pawnee Heights 47, Deerfield 26
Pittsburg Colgan 51, Yates Center 0
Plainville 40, La Crosse 6
Pleasant Ridge 41, Horton 8
Prairie View 41, Girard 27
Pratt Skyline 46, Central Plains 0
Riley County 48, Council Grove 0
Rock Hills 78, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 6
Rossville 49, St. Mary's 6
SM Northwest 42, Olathe Northwest 20
Sabetha 35, Holton 13
Salina Central 47, Newton 14
Santa Fe Trail 25, Wellsville 19
Sedan 54, Flinthills 8
Sedgwick 42, Meade 0
Shawnee Heights 10, Leavenworth 7
Silver Lake 62, West Franklin 0
Smith Center 60, Salina Sacred Heart 0
Solomon 64, Herington 30
South Barber 48, Otis-Bison 0
South Central 52, Caldwell 6
South Haven 48, Pretty Prairie 14
Southeast 42, Erie 22
Southeast Saline 48, Mission Valley 6
Southwestern Hts. 26, Lyons 12
St. Francis 46, Wichita County 0
St. Paul 62, Marmaton Valley 16
St. Thomas Aquinas 28, St. James Academy 21
Sterling 55, Ellinwood 13
Sylvan-Lucas 52, Northern Valley 7
Thunder Ridge 56, Logan/Palco 6
Tonganoxie 41, Spring Hill 0
Topeka 42, Washburn Rural 28
Topeka Hayden 57, KC Bishop Ward 6
Trego 30, Oberlin-Decatur 20
Triplains-Brewster def. Greeley County, forfeit
Ulysses 28, Newkirk, Okla. 6
Uniontown 20, Pleasanton 14
Valley Center 31, Goddard 14
Valley Heights 64, Wabaunsee 20
Victoria 54, Washington County 8
Wallace County 46, Dighton 0
Wamego 49, Hiawatha 6
Waverly 52, Rural Vista 7
Wellington 21, Labette County 0
Weskan 53, Golden Plains 28
Wheatland-Grinnell 36, Quinter 12
Wichita Bishop Carroll 23, Kapaun Mount Carmel 13
Wichita East 48, Liberal 12
Wichita Northwest 52, Garden City 2
Wichita Southeast 18, Wichita Campus 6
Winfield 17, El Dorado 0