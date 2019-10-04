Derby, KS (67037)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning, then becoming sunny late. High 73F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Clear skies early. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing later at night. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.