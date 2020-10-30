High School Football Scores graphic

Check out scores from across Kansas in our Week 9 update.

Anderson County 14, Cherryvale 8

Doniphan West 48, Solomon 30

Erie 37, Jayhawk Linn 24

Iola 20, Baxter Springs 13

Logan/Palco 50, Dighton 0

Lyons 52, Bluestem 6

Meade 60, Stafford 0

Sharon Springs 62, Satanta 12

St. John 56, Fairfield 52

Sterling 27, Sharon Springs 14

Wichita Trinity 45, Nickerson 25

Yates Center 44, Flinthills 15

First Round=

Class 1A=

Ell-Saline 50, Elkhart 20

Inman 61, Stanton County 0

Jackson Heights 26, Central Heights 0

Jefferson North 72, Northern Heights 0

Lyndon 57, Horton 6

Northeast-Arma def. Valley Heights, forfeit

Oakley 50, Wichita Independent 3

Plainville 58, Sublette 0

Sedgwick 54, Ellinwood 0

Uniontown 51, Troy 14

Class 2A=

Beloit 55, Hays-TMP-Marian 14

Cimarron 28, Minneapolis 6

Garden Plain 52, Marion 6

Haven 42, Kingman 21

Hillsboro 47, Belle Plaine 12

Hoisington 47, Ellis 0

Hutchinson Trinity 35, Chaparral 0

Maur Hill - Mount Academy 56, Mission Valley 32

Nemaha Central 50, Pleasant Ridge 6

Phillipsburg 49, Lakin 26

Pittsburg Colgan 51, Eureka 6

Rossville 53, Riverside 6

Silver Lake 63, Republic County 6

Wellsville 28, Riverton 22

Class 3A=

Andale 74, Larned 7

Burlington 56, Parsons 22

Cheney 40, Halstead 34

Clearwater 31, Holcomb 15

Frontenac 25, Galena 7

Holton 62, Santa Fe Trail 25

Marysville 45, Colby 21

Perry-Lecompton 35, Rock Creek 22

Prairie View 44, Caney Valley 16

Riley County 55, Smoky Valley 16

Scott City 24, Concordia 14

Southeast Saline 46, Clay Center 8

Topeka Hayden 42, Sabetha 6

Wichita Collegiate 50, Pratt 0

Class 4A=

Andover Central 49, Great Bend 7

Arkansas City 27, Wellington 6

Augusta 50, Ulysses 8

Basehor-Linwood 35, Atchison 16

Bishop Miege 64, Chanute 17

Buhler 47, Circle 0

El Dorado 46, Winfield 14

Eudora 16, KC Piper 15

Lansing 48, Coffeyville 6

Paola def. Ottawa, forfeit

Rose Hill 30, Mulvane 13

St. James Academy 41, Louisburg 19

Tonganoxie 48, Labette County 28

Wamego 49, Independence 21

Class 5A=

BV Southwest 36, Emporia 14

Goddard 28, Goddard-Eisenhower 26

Hutchinson 46, Newton 41

Kapaun Mount Carmel 74, Salina South 0

Leavenworth 62, Topeka West 15

Maize 55, Liberal 0

Spring Hill 34, Shawnee Heights 6

Wichita Bishop Carroll def. Valley Center, forfeit

Wichita Northwest 68, Salina Central 12

Class 6A=

Derby 62, Wichita Southeast 0

Dodge City 39, Topeka 0

Gardner-Edgerton 37, Wichita South 13

Junction City 42, Lawrence Free State 21

Manhattan 21, Garden City 20

Olathe East 41, SM South 6

Washburn Rural 21, Wichita West 6

Wichita East 46, Wichita Campus 6

Class Eight Player Division I=

Little River 56, Washington County 0

Pratt Skyline 52, Pretty Prairie 6

Class Eight Player Division II=

Caldwell 68, Wilson 20

Sylvan-Lucas 74, South Barber 24

