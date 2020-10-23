High School Football Scores graphic

Andale 43, Wichita Collegiate 14

Andover 20, Goddard 13

Andover Central 37, Arkansas City 6

Attica/Argonia 77, Fairfield 8

Axtell 68, Onaga 26

BV North 19, BV Southwest 7

BV Northwest 42, BV West 21

Baldwin 40, Osawatomie 6

Basehor-Linwood 27, Pittsburg 10

Belle Plaine 27, Douglass 6

Bucklin 60, Dighton 24

Buhler 42, Circle 6

Burlingame 46, Doniphan West 12

Burlington 38, Iola 0

Cair Paravel 68, Wichita Life Prep 0

Caldwell def. Chase, forfeit

Canton-Galva 70, Lincoln 8

Central Plains 56, Wilson 20

Centralia 60, Wabaunsee 20

Chanute 14, Labette County 6

Chase County 46, Oxford 0

Cheney 48, Larned 22

Cimarron 39, Ellis 0

Clay Center 27, Council Grove 20

Clearwater 42, Hesston 25

Colby 48, Goodland 8

Columbus 47, Caney Valley 16

Concordia 41, Chapman 28

Conway Springs 41, Sedgwick 35

Crest def. Altoona-Midway, forfeit

DeSoto 34, Shawnee Heights 7

Derby 48, Maize South 10

Dodge City 41, Ulysses 0

El Dorado 32, Winfield 14

Ell-Saline 65, Ellinwood 0

Eureka 28, Jayhawk Linn 20

Fort Scott 28, Coffeeville, Miss. 0

Fort Scott 28, Coffeyville 0

Fredonia 27, Southeast 6

Frontenac 26, Girard 6

Galena 42, Baxter Springs 3

Garden City 45, Great Bend 0

Garden Plain 57, Bluestem 0

Gardner-Edgerton 42, SM West 7

Halstead 50, Wichita Trinity 8

Hartford def. Centre, forfeit

Haven 34, Sterling 7

Hays-TMP-Marian 46, Lakin 14

Herington 50, Bennington 34

Hoisington 26, Beloit 20

Holcomb 42, Hugoton 28

Hoxie 36, Rawlins County 8

Hutchinson 32, Maize 28

Hutchinson Central Christian 62, Stafford 16

Hutchinson Trinity 41, Hillsboro 14

Jefferson North 36, Jackson Heights 0

KC Piper 60, Bonner Springs 7

Kapaun Mount Carmel 24, Hays 6

Kingman 42, Chaparral 2

La Crosse 52, Kiowa County 6

Lakeside 52, BV Randolph 6

Lawrence 49, Lawrence Free State 20

Leavenworth 24, Atchison 15

Lebo 49, Marais des Cygnes Valley 0

Little River 64, Solomon 0

Lyndon 41, Uniontown 0

Madison/Hamilton Co-op 62, Burden Central 0

Manhattan 49, Emporia 7

Marion def. Lyons, forfeit

Maur Hill - Mount Academy 28, Riverside 14

McPherson 42, Augusta 13

Minneapolis 43, Ellsworth 14

Minneola 54, Satanta 6

Moundridge 44, Pretty Prairie 18

Neodesha 53, Erie 42

Newton 42, Wichita Campus 15

Norton 33, Phillipsburg 28

Oakley 62, Sublette 14

Oberlin-Decatur 40, Hill City 34

Olathe East 14, Olathe South 10

Olathe North 37, Olathe Northwest 0

Olpe 59, Northeast-Arma 0

Osage City 39, Humboldt 8

Paola 49, Louisburg 7

Parsons 48, Cherryvale 14

Perry-Lecompton 52, Santa Fe Trail 6

Pittsburg Colgan 44, Riverton 12

Plainville 42, Salina Sacred Heart 8

Platte County, Mo. 27, Lansing 0

Pratt 65, Nickerson 33

Quinter 42, Logan/Palco 14

Riley County 38, Marysville 8

Rock Creek 6, Royal Valley 0

Rose Hill 59, Independence 6

Rossville 53, Mission Valley 0

SM Northwest 27, Bishop Miege 24

Sabetha 28, Hiawatha 7

Salina South 34, Salina Central 28

Silver Lake 51, Pleasant Ridge 8

Smith Center 29, Inman 22

Smoky Valley 28, Russell 14

South Barber 58, South Haven 6

South Central 50, Ingalls 0

Southeast Saline 40, Scott City 6

Spearville 42, Ness City 38

Spring Hill 20, Eudora 16

St John's Catholic 53, Rock Hills 6

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 53, Rock Hills 6

St. Mary's 22, Atchison County 6

St. Michael The Archangel Catholic 33, Lathrop, Mo. 13

St. Paul 24, Southern Coffey 8

Sylvan-Lucas 46, Tescott 0

Thunder Ridge 46, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 0

Tonganoxie 49, Ottawa 7

Topeka Seaman 45, Washburn Rural 21

Valley Center 23, Goddard-Eisenhower 7

Valley Heights 76, Northern Heights 0

Victoria 54, Otis-Bison 0

Wamego 62, Abilene 12

Waverly 58, Chetopa 32

Wellington 20, Mulvane 13

Wellsville 48, West Franklin 0

Wheatland-Grinnell 42, Triplains-Brewster 30

Wichita Bishop Carroll 35, St. Thomas Aquinas 14

Wichita County 60, South Gray 12

Wichita East 22, Topeka West 8

Wichita Heights 56, Wichita Southeast 21

^POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Atchison vs. KC Washington, ccd.

DeSoto vs. Kearney, Mo., ccd.

Jefferson West vs. Holton, ccd.

KC Bishop Ward vs. Topeka Hayden, ccd.

KC Harmon vs. KC Northeast, Mo., ccd.

Maranatha/Immaculata vs. Clifton-Clyde, ccd.

Medicine Lodge vs. Goessel, ccd.

Nemaha Central vs. Republic County, ccd.

SM North vs. Mill Valley, ccd.

Sedan vs. Marmaton Valley, ccd.

Wallace County vs. St. Francis, ccd.

0
0
0
0
0