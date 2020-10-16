Check out scores from across Kansas in our week 7 update.
Andover Central 7, Andover 0
Axtell 58, Wetmore 12
Basehor-Linwood 33, Lansing 26
Bucklin 56, Ingalls 32
Burden Central 66, Oxford 20
Burlingame 52, Maranatha/Immaculata 0
Burlington 54, Anderson County 14
Caney Valley 44, Baxter Springs 0
Canton-Galva 66, Solomon 0
Central Plains 54, Hutchinson Central Christian 0
Chapman 37, Council Grove 6
Chase County 54, Udall 0
Cheney 42, Nickerson 6
Clifton-Clyde 64, Attica/Argonia 16
Coffeyville 27, Chanute 24
Columbus 38, Parsons 20
Conway Springs 57, Stanton County 0
DeSoto 35, Leavenworth 28
Fort Scott 22, Wamego 18
Galena 51, Cherryvale 0
Goddard 36, Salina Central 18
Hartford 62, Marais des Cygnes Valley 0
Hays-TMP-Marian 16, Cimarron 12
Hesston 54, Wichita Trinity 13
Hill City 46, Trego 0
Hillsboro def. Lyons, forfeit
Holton 41, Rock Creek 21
Inman 54, Remington 13
Jefferson North 52, Troy 3
Junction City 62, Emporia 15
Kinsley 46, St. John 0
Labette County 12, St. Michael The Archangel Catholic 7
Lawrence 21, Olathe North 20
Lebo def. Rural Vista, forfeit
Little River 54, Herington 6
Louisburg 35, Ottawa 7
Madison/Hamilton Co-op 54, Flinthills 0
Maize 36, Derby 35
Maize South 21, Hays 20
Manhattan 49, Topeka West 0
McPherson 52, Mulvane 0
Mid-Buchanan, Mo. 63, Atchison County 7
Minneapolis 34, Beloit 26
Mission Valley 38, McLouth 0
Ness City 48, Meade 0
Newton 42, Salina South 41
Norwich 68, Stafford 22
Oakley 40, Salina Sacred Heart 6
Olpe 61, Northern Heights 0
Omaha Westside, Neb. 49, St. Thomas Aquinas 6
Osage City 42, Eureka 7
Osceola, Mo. 70, Yates Center 20
Oswego 68, West Elk 22
Paola 31, Eudora 26
Pittsburg 22, Atchison 9
Pittsburg Colgan 47, Erie 0
Plainville 35, Ellinwood 7
Pleasanton 43, Northeast-Arma 14
Rossville 50, Silver Lake 35
Sabetha 41, Doniphan-Trumbull, Neb. 18
Scott City 28, Colby 0
Smith Center 46, Ell-Saline 13
South Central def. Satanta, forfeit
Southeast Saline 53, Smoky Valley 8
St. Francis 62, Wheatland-Grinnell 16
St. Paul 38, Chetopa 8
Tonganoxie 35, SM East 0
Topeka Hayden 10, Perry-Lecompton 0
Uniontown 25, Central Heights 14
Valley Center 27, Arkansas City 21
Valley Heights 56, Jackson Heights 15
Victoria 58, Tescott 0
Wellington 27, Buhler 13
Wellsville 47, Humboldt 14
West Franklin 48, Jayhawk Linn 20
Wichita Northwest 17, Wichita East 2
Yates Center def. Marmaton Valley, forfeit