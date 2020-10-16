High School Football Scores graphic

Check out scores from across Kansas in our week 7 update.

Andover Central 7, Andover 0

Axtell 58, Wetmore 12

Basehor-Linwood 33, Lansing 26

Bucklin 56, Ingalls 32

Burden Central 66, Oxford 20

Burlingame 52, Maranatha/Immaculata 0

Burlington 54, Anderson County 14

Caney Valley 44, Baxter Springs 0

Canton-Galva 66, Solomon 0

Central Plains 54, Hutchinson Central Christian 0

Chapman 37, Council Grove 6

Chase County 54, Udall 0

Cheney 42, Nickerson 6

Clifton-Clyde 64, Attica/Argonia 16

Coffeyville 27, Chanute 24

Columbus 38, Parsons 20

Conway Springs 57, Stanton County 0

DeSoto 35, Leavenworth 28

Fort Scott 22, Wamego 18

Galena 51, Cherryvale 0

Goddard 36, Salina Central 18

Hartford 62, Marais des Cygnes Valley 0

Hays-TMP-Marian 16, Cimarron 12

Hesston 54, Wichita Trinity 13

Hill City 46, Trego 0

Hillsboro def. Lyons, forfeit

Holton 41, Rock Creek 21

Inman 54, Remington 13

Jefferson North 52, Troy 3

Junction City 62, Emporia 15

Kinsley 46, St. John 0

Labette County 12, St. Michael The Archangel Catholic 7

Lawrence 21, Olathe North 20

Lebo def. Rural Vista, forfeit

Little River 54, Herington 6

Louisburg 35, Ottawa 7

Madison/Hamilton Co-op 54, Flinthills 0

Maize 36, Derby 35

Maize South 21, Hays 20

Manhattan 49, Topeka West 0

McPherson 52, Mulvane 0

Mid-Buchanan, Mo. 63, Atchison County 7

Minneapolis 34, Beloit 26

Mission Valley 38, McLouth 0

Ness City 48, Meade 0

Newton 42, Salina South 41

Norwich 68, Stafford 22

Oakley 40, Salina Sacred Heart 6

Olpe 61, Northern Heights 0

Omaha Westside, Neb. 49, St. Thomas Aquinas 6

Osage City 42, Eureka 7

Osceola, Mo. 70, Yates Center 20

Oswego 68, West Elk 22

Paola 31, Eudora 26

Pittsburg 22, Atchison 9

Pittsburg Colgan 47, Erie 0

Plainville 35, Ellinwood 7

Pleasanton 43, Northeast-Arma 14

Rossville 50, Silver Lake 35

Sabetha 41, Doniphan-Trumbull, Neb. 18

Scott City 28, Colby 0

Smith Center 46, Ell-Saline 13

South Central def. Satanta, forfeit

Southeast Saline 53, Smoky Valley 8

St. Francis 62, Wheatland-Grinnell 16

St. Paul 38, Chetopa 8

Tonganoxie 35, SM East 0

Topeka Hayden 10, Perry-Lecompton 0

Uniontown 25, Central Heights 14

Valley Center 27, Arkansas City 21

Valley Heights 56, Jackson Heights 15

Victoria 58, Tescott 0

Wellington 27, Buhler 13

Wellsville 47, Humboldt 14

West Franklin 48, Jayhawk Linn 20

Wichita Northwest 17, Wichita East 2

Yates Center def. Marmaton Valley, forfeit

