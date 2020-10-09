High School Football Scores graphic

See scores from across Kansas in tonight's update.

Andover 35, Valley Center 27

Andover Central 27, Salina Central 7

Arkansas City 22, Goddard-Eisenhower 14

Attica/Argonia 26, Moundridge 6

Augusta 41, Winfield 35

Axtell 70, Cair Paravel 20

BV North 34, BV Northwest 27

Belle Plaine 46, Chaparral 0

Bucklin 52, Minneola 38

Burden Central 60, Flinthills 14

Burlingame 42, Valley Falls 26

Burlington 52, Girard 34

Caney Valley 50, Parsons 34

Canton-Galva 50, Herington 0

Central Plains 28, Sylvan-Lucas 26

Centralia 36, Beloit 6

Cheney 31, Holcomb 28

Cherryvale 42, Baxter Springs 8

Cheylin 52, Natoma 12

Cimarron 45, Lakin 12

Colby 55, Russell 0

Columbus 36, Galena 20

Conway Springs 55, Sublette 0

Crest 62, Chetopa 12

Cunningham 45, Weskan 16

DeSoto 63, Shawnee Heights 21

Derby 48, Wichita Campus 13

Elkhart 14, Stanton County 10

Ellis 60, Syracuse 14

Eudora 29, Ottawa 3

Eureka 29, Ottawa 3

Fort Scott 20, Chanute 14

Fowler 34, Deerfield 24

Fredonia 41, Erie 14

Frontenac 40, Anderson County 13

Garden Plain 14, Kingman 10

Gardner-Edgerton 50, SM North 0

Goessel 56, Fairfield 6

Halstead 48, Hesston 34

Hartford 54, Wakefield 24

Hays 29, Dodge City 6

Hays-TMP-Marian 48, Southwestern Hts. 6

Hillsboro 28, Marion 0

Hoisington 37, Ellsworth 7

Holton 60, Hiawatha 0

Hoxie 24, Hill City 0

Hugoton 22, Pratt 16

Humboldt 26, Jayhawk Linn 20

Hutchinson 42, Salina South 17

Hutchinson Trinity 40, Sterling 7

Inman 48, Ell-Saline 7

Jefferson North 38, Wabaunsee 20

Junction City 54, Topeka 20

Kapaun Mount Carmel 56, Garden City 0

La Crosse 72, Kinsley 26

Labette County 16, Coffeyville 13

Lakeside 82, Pike Valley 50

Lansing 21, Pittsburg 20

Larned 56, Bluestem 6

Lawrence 39, St. Thomas Aquinas 27

Leavenworth 77, KC Turner 6

Lebo def. Centre, forfeit

Liberal 22, Great Bend 14

Lincoln 64, Solomon 18

Little River 56, Bennington 6

Lyndon 49, Central Heights 0

Macksville 50, St. John 0

Madison/Hamilton Co-op 60, Chase County 12

Maize 42, Maize South 38

Manhattan 32, Washburn Rural 31, OT

Marais des Cygnes Valley 56, Rural Vista 16

Marysville 30, Concordia 24

McPherson 18, Buhler 6

Mill Valley 34, Olathe West 14

Mission Valley 41, Oskaloosa 14

Nemaha Central 33, Baldwin 0

Nemaha Central 33, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 0

Ness City 30, Hodgeman County 6

Norwich 44, Hutchinson Central Christian 20

Oakley 50, Ellinwood 0

Olathe North 52, SM East 7

Olpe 35, Jackson Heights 0

Osborne 18, Thunder Ridge 12

Oswego def. Marmaton Valley, forfeit

Oxford 40, Udall 20

Paola 42, KC Piper 16

Peabody-Burns 38, Caldwell 18

Pembroke Hill, Mo. 21, Christ Preparatory Academy 14

Perry-Lecompton 58, Osawatomie 6

Phillipsburg 20, Minneapolis 15

Pleasanton 40, Northern Heights 0

Rawlins County 42, Stockton 15

Republic County 40, St. Mary's 0

Riley County 61, Council Grove 6

Riverside 22, Atchison County 0

Riverton 28, Uniontown 8

Rock Creek 60, Jefferson West 12

Rock Hills 56, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 6

Rockhurst, Mo. 44, St. James Academy 29

Rose Hill 46, Mulvane 6

Rossville 69, Pleasant Ridge 6

SM Northwest 49, SM South 26

Sabetha 43, Royal Valley 14

Salina Sacred Heart 20, Wichita Independent 12

Scott City 17, Smoky Valley 16

Sedan 52, Yates Center 22

Sedgwick 42, Remington 21

Silver Lake 49, McLouth 8

Smith Center 19, Plainville 7

Smithville, Mo. 35, Louisburg 7

South Barber 68, Otis-Bison 18

South Central 46, Dighton 0

South Gray 40, Spearville 12

St. Francis 46, Quinter 0

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 36, Onaga 12

Stafford 68, South Haven 60

Topeka Hayden 49, Santa Fe Trail 14

Topeka Seaman 59, Emporia 3

Topeka West 59, Highland Park 58

Triplains-Brewster 54, Wallace County 6

Ulysses 39, Wellington 19

Valley Heights 80, Troy 7

Victoria 50, Wilson 34

Washington County 68, Maranatha/Immaculata 20

Waverly 68, St. Paul 24

Wetmore 68, BV Randolph 32

Wichita Collegiate 31, Clearwater 19

Wichita County 60, Meade 14

Wichita Life Prep 30, Wichita Home School 28

Wichita Northwest 56, Wichita Heights 21

Wichita West 53, Wichita North 2

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Abilene vs. Ulysses, ccd.

Bluestem vs. Douglass, ccd.

Burrton vs. Pawnee Heights, ccd.

Chapman vs. Clay Center, ppd. to Oct 12th.

Circle vs. Independence, ccd.

Greeley County vs. Weskan, ccd.

Hanover vs. Frankfort, ccd.

Horton vs. Centralia, ccd.

KC Harmon vs. KC Wyandotte, ccd.

KC Schlagle vs. Wamego, ccd.

KC Sumner vs. Atchison, ccd.

KC Washington vs. Basehor-Linwood, ccd.

Louisburg vs. Bonner Springs, ccd.

Nickerson vs. Larned, ccd.

Northeast-Arma vs. Uniontown, ccd.

Norton vs. Beloit, ccd.

Riverton vs. Southeast, ccd.

Rolla vs. Ashland, ccd.

Southeast Saline vs. Goodland, ccd.

Southern Coffey vs. Altoona-Midway, ccd.

Spring Hill vs. Tonganoxie, ccd.

West Elk vs. Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op, ccd.

Wichita Bishop Carroll vs. Lawrence Free State, ccd.

Wichita Trinity vs. Andale, ccd.

