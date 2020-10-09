See scores from across Kansas in tonight's update.
Andover 35, Valley Center 27
Andover Central 27, Salina Central 7
Arkansas City 22, Goddard-Eisenhower 14
Attica/Argonia 26, Moundridge 6
Augusta 41, Winfield 35
Axtell 70, Cair Paravel 20
BV North 34, BV Northwest 27
Belle Plaine 46, Chaparral 0
Bucklin 52, Minneola 38
Burden Central 60, Flinthills 14
Burlingame 42, Valley Falls 26
Burlington 52, Girard 34
Caney Valley 50, Parsons 34
Canton-Galva 50, Herington 0
Central Plains 28, Sylvan-Lucas 26
Centralia 36, Beloit 6
Cheney 31, Holcomb 28
Cherryvale 42, Baxter Springs 8
Cheylin 52, Natoma 12
Cimarron 45, Lakin 12
Colby 55, Russell 0
Columbus 36, Galena 20
Conway Springs 55, Sublette 0
Crest 62, Chetopa 12
Cunningham 45, Weskan 16
DeSoto 63, Shawnee Heights 21
Derby 48, Wichita Campus 13
Elkhart 14, Stanton County 10
Ellis 60, Syracuse 14
Eudora 29, Ottawa 3
Eureka 29, Ottawa 3
Fort Scott 20, Chanute 14
Fowler 34, Deerfield 24
Fredonia 41, Erie 14
Frontenac 40, Anderson County 13
Garden Plain 14, Kingman 10
Gardner-Edgerton 50, SM North 0
Goessel 56, Fairfield 6
Halstead 48, Hesston 34
Hartford 54, Wakefield 24
Hays 29, Dodge City 6
Hays-TMP-Marian 48, Southwestern Hts. 6
Hillsboro 28, Marion 0
Hoisington 37, Ellsworth 7
Holton 60, Hiawatha 0
Hoxie 24, Hill City 0
Hugoton 22, Pratt 16
Humboldt 26, Jayhawk Linn 20
Hutchinson 42, Salina South 17
Hutchinson Trinity 40, Sterling 7
Inman 48, Ell-Saline 7
Jefferson North 38, Wabaunsee 20
Junction City 54, Topeka 20
Kapaun Mount Carmel 56, Garden City 0
La Crosse 72, Kinsley 26
Labette County 16, Coffeyville 13
Lakeside 82, Pike Valley 50
Lansing 21, Pittsburg 20
Larned 56, Bluestem 6
Lawrence 39, St. Thomas Aquinas 27
Leavenworth 77, KC Turner 6
Lebo def. Centre, forfeit
Liberal 22, Great Bend 14
Lincoln 64, Solomon 18
Little River 56, Bennington 6
Lyndon 49, Central Heights 0
Macksville 50, St. John 0
Madison/Hamilton Co-op 60, Chase County 12
Maize 42, Maize South 38
Manhattan 32, Washburn Rural 31, OT
Marais des Cygnes Valley 56, Rural Vista 16
Marysville 30, Concordia 24
McPherson 18, Buhler 6
Mill Valley 34, Olathe West 14
Mission Valley 41, Oskaloosa 14
Nemaha Central 33, Baldwin 0
Ness City 30, Hodgeman County 6
Norwich 44, Hutchinson Central Christian 20
Oakley 50, Ellinwood 0
Olathe North 52, SM East 7
Olpe 35, Jackson Heights 0
Osborne 18, Thunder Ridge 12
Oswego def. Marmaton Valley, forfeit
Oxford 40, Udall 20
Paola 42, KC Piper 16
Peabody-Burns 38, Caldwell 18
Pembroke Hill, Mo. 21, Christ Preparatory Academy 14
Perry-Lecompton 58, Osawatomie 6
Phillipsburg 20, Minneapolis 15
Pleasanton 40, Northern Heights 0
Rawlins County 42, Stockton 15
Republic County 40, St. Mary's 0
Riley County 61, Council Grove 6
Riverside 22, Atchison County 0
Riverton 28, Uniontown 8
Rock Creek 60, Jefferson West 12
Rock Hills 56, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 6
Rockhurst, Mo. 44, St. James Academy 29
Rose Hill 46, Mulvane 6
Rossville 69, Pleasant Ridge 6
SM Northwest 49, SM South 26
Sabetha 43, Royal Valley 14
Salina Sacred Heart 20, Wichita Independent 12
Scott City 17, Smoky Valley 16
Sedan 52, Yates Center 22
Sedgwick 42, Remington 21
Silver Lake 49, McLouth 8
Smith Center 19, Plainville 7
Smithville, Mo. 35, Louisburg 7
South Barber 68, Otis-Bison 18
South Central 46, Dighton 0
South Gray 40, Spearville 12
St. Francis 46, Quinter 0
St. John's Beloit-Tipton 36, Onaga 12
Stafford 68, South Haven 60
Topeka Hayden 49, Santa Fe Trail 14
Topeka Seaman 59, Emporia 3
Topeka West 59, Highland Park 58
Triplains-Brewster 54, Wallace County 6
Ulysses 39, Wellington 19
Valley Heights 80, Troy 7
Victoria 50, Wilson 34
Washington County 68, Maranatha/Immaculata 20
Waverly 68, St. Paul 24
Wetmore 68, BV Randolph 32
Wichita Collegiate 31, Clearwater 19
Wichita County 60, Meade 14
Wichita Life Prep 30, Wichita Home School 28
Wichita Northwest 56, Wichita Heights 21
Wichita West 53, Wichita North 2
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Abilene vs. Ulysses, ccd.
Bluestem vs. Douglass, ccd.
Burrton vs. Pawnee Heights, ccd.
Chapman vs. Clay Center, ppd. to Oct 12th.
Circle vs. Independence, ccd.
Greeley County vs. Weskan, ccd.
Hanover vs. Frankfort, ccd.
Horton vs. Centralia, ccd.
KC Harmon vs. KC Wyandotte, ccd.
KC Schlagle vs. Wamego, ccd.
KC Sumner vs. Atchison, ccd.
KC Washington vs. Basehor-Linwood, ccd.
Louisburg vs. Bonner Springs, ccd.
Nickerson vs. Larned, ccd.
Northeast-Arma vs. Uniontown, ccd.
Norton vs. Beloit, ccd.
Riverton vs. Southeast, ccd.
Rolla vs. Ashland, ccd.
Southeast Saline vs. Goodland, ccd.
Southern Coffey vs. Altoona-Midway, ccd.
Spring Hill vs. Tonganoxie, ccd.
West Elk vs. Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op, ccd.
Wichita Bishop Carroll vs. Lawrence Free State, ccd.
Wichita Trinity vs. Andale, ccd.