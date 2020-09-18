High School Football Scores graphic

Check out scores from across Kansas HS football.

Andale 63, Wellington 7

Anderson County 48, Santa Fe Trail 10

Andover 35, Salina Central 6

Andover Central 45, Goddard-Eisenhower 31

Ashland def. Deerfield, forfeit

Atchison County 34, McLouth 20

Attica/Argonia 62, Oxford 0

Augusta 20, Circle 12

Axtell 64, Rock Hills 18

Beloit 36, Concordia 7

Bentonville, Ark. 35, Mill Valley 28

Buhler 21, Winfield 9

Burlingame 54, Hartford 6

Burlington 54, Osawatomie 0

Caldwell 70, Norwich 24

Caney Valley 36, Erie 14

Canton-Galva 48, Washington County 0

Central Heights 37, Northern Heights 0

Central Plains 46, Otis-Bison 0

Centralia 30, Jackson Heights 12

Chaparral 17, Sterling 7

Chapman 46, Abilene 0

Chase County 50, Valley Falls 0

Cheney 44, Garden Plain 7

Chetopa 58, Marmaton Valley 26

Cheylin 59, Northern Valley 13

Christ Preparatory Academy 42, Royal Valley 12

Cimarron 22, Scott City 13

Clearwater 61, Mulvane 14

Clifton-Clyde 54, Wakefield 6

Colby 13, Ulysses 8

Columbus 26, Girard 7

Conway Springs 58, Elkhart 12

Council Grove 14, West Franklin 6

Cunningham 40, Fowler 6

DeSoto 49, Basehor-Linwood 28

Derby 35, Wichita Bishop Carroll 21

Doniphan West 44, Johnson-Brock, Neb. 22

Douglass 38, Wichita Trinity 21

El Dorado 30, Labette County 14

Eureka 68, Bluestem 6

Frankfort 62, Onaga 12

Fredonia 12, Cherryvale 8

Frontenac 28, Pittsburg Colgan 7

Galena 44, Riverton 0

Garden City 14, Dodge City 8

Goddard 46, Arkansas City 13

Golden Plains 62, Greeley County 28

Goodland 23, Lakin 17

Haven 46, Larned 43

Hays 27, Liberal 13

Hays-TMP-Marian 20, Plainville 13

Herington 78, Rural Vista 32

Hesston 24, Pratt 15

Hodgeman County 60, Bucklin 14

Hoisington 32, Halstead 22

Holcomb 38, Southwestern Hts. 12

Hoxie 52, Triplains-Brewster 6

Hugoton 63, Guymon, Okla. 13

Humboldt 30, Neodesha 22

Hutchinson 34, Maize South 33

Hutchinson Trinity 35, Belle Plaine 0

Inman 50, Salina Sacred Heart 0

Iola 20, Wellsville 6

Jefferson North 46, Oskaloosa 12

Junction City 34, Topeka Seaman 27

KC Piper 39, Leavenworth 14

Kingman 49, Marion 6

Kinsley 64, South Haven 32

Lakeside 44, Osborne 34

Lansing 41, Shawnee Heights 7

Lebo 52, Waverly 6

Little River 64, Goessel 18

Logan/Palco 64, Lincoln 14

Louisburg 32, Baldwin 6

Macksville 46, Medicine Lodge 36

Madison/Hamilton Co-op 53, Southern Coffey 6

Maize 34, Newton 27

Maur Hill - Mount Academy 40, Nickerson 6

McPherson 31, Great Bend 13

Minneapolis 20, Republic County 14

Moscow 55, Burrton 7

Moundridge 48, Bennington 38

Natoma 45, Weskan 0

Norton 34, Russell 28

Oakley 34, Ell-Saline 7

Olathe East 26, SM Northwest 21

Olathe North 35, Lawrence Free State 9

Olpe 13, Lyndon 7

Osage City 45, Mission Valley 8

Paola 35, Tonganoxie 28

Peabody-Burns 64, Stafford 62

Perry-Lecompton 28, Holton 14

Phillipsburg 42, Ellis 6

Pike Valley 52, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 0

Prairie View 41, Parsons 14

Pratt Skyline 36, Pretty Prairie 18

Remington 55, Wichita Independent 30

Riverside 42, Hiawatha 6

Rock Creek 46, Marysville 12

Rolla 54, Pawnee Heights 6

Rossville 67, St. Mary's 12

SM South 42, Olathe West 14

Sabetha 29, Nemaha Central 22

Salina South 55, Wichita Campus 35

Sedan 50, Burden Central 0

Sedgwick 35, Jefferson West 7

Silver Lake 29, Riley County 28

Smith Center 62, Ellinwood 0

Smoky Valley 38, Hillsboro 36

Solomon 56, Centre 26

South Barber 46, Hutchinson Central Christian 22

South Central 54, Kiowa County 6

South Gray 48, Minneola 0

Southeast 36, Northeast-Arma 14

Southeast Saline 42, Ellsworth 0

Spearville 68, Ingalls 22

Spring Hill 21, Ottawa 0

St. James Academy 42, Eudora 24

St. John 34, Fairfield 32

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 21, Thunder Ridge 18

St. Thomas Aquinas 41, Bishop Miege 35

Sylvan-Lucas 52, Chase 0

Syracuse 27, Stanton County 0

Uniontown 14, Pleasanton 6

Valley Center 34, Pleasant Hill, Mo. 6

Valley Heights 60, Horton 8

Victoria 54, Trego 8

Wabaunsee 37, Troy 13

Wamego 34, Clay Center 21

Washburn Rural 21, Pittsburg 14

West Elk 42, Flinthills 0

Wheatland-Grinnell 56, Stockton 22

Wichita Collegiate 34, Rose Hill 31, OT

Wichita County 48, Hill City 0

Wichita Heights 17, Wichita North 7

Wichita Northwest 73, Wichita Southeast 0

Wichita South 14, Dodge City 8

Wilson 70, Tescott 22

Yates Center 46, St. Paul 0

0
0
0
0
0