Jaci Weber was named 2019 Women’s Club Champion after competing in a two-day tournament (Sept. 28-29) at Derby Golf and Country Club. Fifteen women participated in the event and Weber’s mother, Judy Morris, was the runner-up in the championship flight. The other participants who placed are Sharon Morey, Pam Thomason, Pam Warren, Carol Bonewell, Connie Depperschmidt, Earlene Phillips, Melissa Rodriguez, Gail Ammerman, Diana Nelson and Jeanie McEntire.
Weber named 2019 Women’s Club Champion
- COURTESY
-
- 1 min to read
Adam Suderman
Oct 11
Oct 12
