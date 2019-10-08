Derby women's golf association (Weber)
Jaci Weber was named 2019 Women’s Club Champion after competing in a two-day tournament (Sept. 28-29) at Derby Golf and Country Club. Fifteen women participated in the event and Weber’s mother, Judy Morris, was the runner-up in the championship flight. The other participants who placed are Sharon Morey, Pam Thomason, Pam Warren, Carol Bonewell, Connie Depperschmidt, Earlene Phillips, Melissa Rodriguez, Gail Ammerman, Diana Nelson and Jeanie McEntire.

