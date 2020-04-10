A typical recruiting calendar would have allowed Lem Wash and other juniors to get on college campuses this spring. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed that process; however, it hasn’t kept them away from the Panther quarterback’s phone and mailbox.
Over the last week, Wash’s first three offers have come courtesy of Dodge City and Hutchinson Community College as well as Missouri State, who is a (DI-AA) member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference. He also mentioned that South Dakota State and Kansas State have both kept in close contact, but have yet to extend any offers.
Wash said more mail is showing up at nearly every trip he takes to his father’s house. He had to stop and take a moment to celebrate though after getting a phone call from now Missouri State coach Bobby Petrino.
“Just to talk to him over the phone was crazy,” Wash said. “After I got off the phone and I told my mom that they offered me, we were just so happy. We hugged for like five minutes.”
The former Louisville coach got the job in Springfield earlier this year and is now mining the Sunflower State for some of its top talent. No stranger to dual-threat quarterbacks, Petrino paid a special compliment to the soon-to-be Derby senior.
“He recruited [current Baltimore Ravens quarterback] Lamar Jackson to Louisville and that was the first name he mentioned that he thought reminded him of Lem,” Clark said. “Just to be put in the same sentence is pretty special.”
Wash’s junior year offers a tantalizing combination for college coaches. His 1,211 rushing yards (27 touchdowns) is second behind Brady Rust for the most for Derby quarterback since 2015. Combine that with 14 touchdown passes and just one interception and coach Brandon Clark said it’s what has developed Wash into one of the state’s best quarterbacks.
Wash’s rare arm talent doesn’t match up with a typical quarterback at his size. The Derby coaches have lauded his ability to both stand in the pocket and throw deep, while also throwing a clean ball on the run.
Similar to Jackson, the Derby signal caller said he has spent quite a bit of time studying the likes of Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson and Drew Brees. Each of those quarterbacks match Wash’s profile, standing near his height and weight of 5-11 and 205 pounds.
“There are plenty of quarterbacks that are about my height or so and played in college and the NFL,” he said. “I don’t feel it’s a disadvantage at all.”
The biggest ties between his quarterback and the above list for Clark is Wash’s confidence and ability to persevere on the field and in the huddle.
“He’s not cocky by any means, but he believes in himself,” Clark said. “He believes in his teammates and the system because he knows it so well … that’s the No. 1 thing we look for.”
Clark believes a lot of Wash’s arm strength has come naturally, but commended the work he has done away from the program with his father. Well into his coaching career at Derby, the longtime coach said he also sees shades of his former Kansas State teammates in his quarterback.
“I was lucky enough to play with Michael Bishop, Jonathan Beasley and Ell Roberson,” Clark said. “I look at Lem and there is nothing that sets those three apart from him … they weren’t tall-tall, but they were athletic and ran Coach Snyder’s option offense perfectly.”
Quarterback coach Taylor Zeka said once Wash adds more of his frame into his passing, he’ll be even more dangerous.
“There were times last year that he’d go against all rules on where your feet should be and he still threw it 45 or 50 yards,” Zeka said. “You wonder how it’s possible but it’s because of that strength he has.”
Prior to the injury that limited the season of quarterback Grant Adler, Derby’s coaches planned to utilize Wash through the offense. Before taking over under center, he also took reps at running back and wide receiver.
As he looks ahead to his senior year, there isn’t much doubt as to where he’ll play.
However, one goal sits atop his wish list.
“First and foremost, I want to win another state championship,” Wash said. “It’s one of the best feelings that you can have. No matter how my senior year goes individually, I just want to win state.”
Derby’s top quarterback statistics since 2015
NAME
COMP/ATT
PASS YDS (TD)
CARRIES/YDS (TD)
TOTAL YDS
Brady Rust (2015)
98-179
1,618 (22)
242/2,159 (33)
3,777
Dan Dawdy (2016)
168-270
2,757 (34)
112/538 (10)
3,295
Hunter Igo (2017)
80-126
1,491 (17)
177/1,196 (16)
2,687
Lem Wash
41-70
848 (14)
98/1,211 (27)
2,059
Hunter Igo
70-124
1,068 (17)
149/931 (13)
1,999