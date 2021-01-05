Lem Wash has received two additional opportunities to represent Derby.
He was previously invited to participate in the Blue-Grey Bowl in Dallas, Texas. The Kansas Shrine Bowl held its selection show on Saturday, Jan. 2 and Wash was named to the West roster for the June 26 game.
The Blue-Grey Bowl has already played one game, but will have three others that feature some of the nation’s top talent. Wash will travel to Dallas for the Jan. 18 game. It will be broadcast on ImpactFootballNetwork.com.
“After walking off that state field, I thought it would be the last time I’d ever [represent Derby],” he said of his high school career. “To get to wear the helmet one last time is great.”
Wash recently wrapped up his career with back-to-back state championships in Derby. He finished his career with 5,242 yards of offense, including 2,390 through the air and 2,852 on the ground. That also includes 28 passing and 49 rushing scores.
After signing his letter of intent for Tennessee Tech, the senior is excited to play alongside players he has only previously seen across the line of scrimmage as well.
“I’m excited to see and play with a lot of players who are just as good or better than me,” he said. “I’m going to learn a lot of different things from everybody.”
Wash wasn’t as familiar with the Shrine Bowl at first, but was excited to learn more about its mission of raising money for the Shriner’s Hospital.
“Knowing that makes this game that much more important to me,” he said. “I’m not only playing to be in the game but to help someone else out. It’s a blessing.”