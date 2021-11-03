If you hear the sound of a crushing hit at Panther Stadium on Friday nights, the culprit is likely junior linebacker Miles Wash.
Wash has become a critical piece on a Derby defense that has replaced all starting linebackers from a season ago. It has been far from a rebuild as that word isn’t in the Derby football vocabulary. It has been more of a reloading process for the seven-time state champions.
Since taking on a role as a linebacker in fifth grade, Wash has grown into a physical presence after gaining 25-30 pounds between his sophomore and junior seasons.
If you listen carefully, you might hear a quarterback call out to his offensive line to look out for No. 44, but that won’t stop Wash from making a play.
According to Wash, the biggest improvement of his game has been the ability to read the offensive line, and a lot of the preparation takes place off the field.
“The majority is done in the film room just watching opposite guards, seeing when they pull and which way they are pointing, and it gives a little bit of a read,” Wash said. “On the field, you have to read it almost immediately, but getting in the film room helps.”
There is a great deal of activity revolving around the linebacker spot and it takes a lot of vision to be able to be aware of an entire play.
“It takes quite a bit of vision,” Wash said. “You have to see frontside, backside, receivers, quarterback, and the running back. There is a lot to see, a lot to read.”
Wash credited former Panther linebacker Jack Hileman as one of the players that Wash models his game after.
“Hileman was the varsity starter before I was,” Wash said. “I really aspired to be him when I was a freshman and sophomore.”
The junior has the opportunity to learn from a star on the opposite side of the ball. His brother and former Panther quarterback, Lem Wash, is currently playing football at Tennessee Tech University, and the brothers talk a lot to gain the other’s perspective.
“We talk quite a bit,” Wash said. “He’ll tell me some offensive things that I missed and could have done better on, and I’ll talk to him about defense and some things he could have read defensively like linebackers and the way they are shifting. We always help each other out.”
Wash won’t be the only one getting to the ball carrier because of
the swarm mentality of the Derby defense that puts a huge emphasis on getting as many green helmets to the ball as possible.
“We have taken that swarm mentality on 100 percent,” Wash said. “We try to have 11 helmets to the ball every single time, and I love to see it.”
That defense will be called upon heavily as the competition tightens in the postseason.