Junior linebacker Miles Wash (44) makes the tackle in the Nov. 12 contest against Lawrence Free State last season. Wash committed to Southern Illinois University on Aug. 8

 NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

Derby senior linebacker Miles Wash committed to Southern Illinois University on Aug. 8. Wash announced his commitment via Twitter. Last season, Wash eclipsed 100 tackles with 12 tackles for loss and five sacks. The Salukis went 8-5 last season and 5-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Derby will begin the 2022 season against Manhattan on Sept. 2.

 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

