Derby senior linebacker Miles Wash committed to Southern Illinois University on Aug. 8. Wash announced his commitment via Twitter. Last season, Wash eclipsed 100 tackles with 12 tackles for loss and five sacks. The Salukis went 8-5 last season and 5-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Derby will begin the 2022 season against Manhattan on Sept. 2.
Wash announces college commitment
Cody Friesen
sports@derbyinformer.com
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 18
-
Aug 18
-
Aug 19
-
Aug 20
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 27
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Your Current Zoom Magazine
A FREE Derby Informer publication. Pick up your copy at 219 E. Madison in Derby.