A trip to Hutchinson to open the volleyball season is what Shelby Kraus’ crew has been accustomed to. However, with restrictions on tournament size due to COVID-19, the AVCTL Preseason Tournament was split into three fields of five teams.
Derby (2-2) was sent to Newton and it split its first four matches of 2020. It was joined by the hosts, Garden City, McPherson and Valley Center on Saturday, Aug. 29.
“There were a lot of good things,” coach Shelby Kraus said. “We just need a lot of work still. We moved Tatum [Boettjer] and Addy [Brown] to the back row and it’s really new for both of them … really overall they did a good job.”
Derby only played two sets in each of its four matches, falling to McPherson and Newton. The match against the Bullpups opened the day and after dropping a decisive 25-8 set to start the day, the Panthers bounced back with a 26-24 effort in the following set.
While they certainly showed fight, Kraus said her girls missed an opportunity to send it to a third set and perhaps win the match.
“We took control of the second set from the very beginning,” she said. “… But McPherson came back in the last five points. With [some inexperience] and Tatum and Addy on the back row, the chemistry isn’t there.”
Kraus said 80 percent of the sets went toward Rhian Swanson, who is a Kansas commit and a junior outside hitter for McPherson.
Derby rebounded to sweep both Garden City (25-11, 25-20) and Valley Center (25-18, 25-23) in two sets apiece. Kraus said her team took advantage of a young Buffalo roster. She felt they could have been more aggressive in putting away the Hornets in both sets.
The team built a 24-12 lead in the first set against Valley Center, but its opponents put up six-straight points to make it much closer than Kraus would have liked.
“We’d let a ball drop between two people and we had miscommunication,” she said. “We won the set 25-18, but we were up 24-12.”
Kraus said Newton will be a force to be reckoned with inside AVCTL-I as it returned virtually its entire varsity lineup from a year ago. A struggle to block also hurt the Panthers in the two-set loss (16-25, 17-25).
“They have both their outsides, middle and setter back,” she said. “… Their chemistry is so good. They didn’t make a lot of mistakes.”
Even though their typical match count for this tournament was cut in half, Kraus said it was still much-needed experience for her roster. With a quick turnaround and a triangular at Salina Central with Goddard on Tuesday, Sept. 1, changes will need to come quickly.
“We need to see how out of position we can be on defense,” Kraus said. “… We need to be able to make smarter decisions. Even if the set wasn’t great, we weren’t attacking the ball. We were placing the ball just to keep it in play.”