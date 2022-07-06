In the final push before the KSHSAA-mandated break, Panther volleyball is working hard to establish roles and experience to hit the ground running come August. The young team has stayed busy this summer with clinics, practices and tournaments to help nurture some untested talent.
The Panthers have played in three tournaments in June, including a pair of tournaments in Newton and Andale the week of June 22. Head coach Shelby Kraus said the team played 26 total sets that week and showed a lot of improvement.
“There was just so much improvement,” Kraus said. “I felt like from Wednesday morning at Newton to Friday afternoon at Andale, we got a lot better.”
Kraus said the team is amid a rebuild, and there are several questions heading into the season. Derby will be replacing two outside hitters, middle
and a right side. Key All-League selections Sydney Henning (setter) and Addy Foster (libero)will be returning to help lead the team.
Building the chemistry with some of the new talent has been a big emphasis for Kraus this season, and she saw it show in the final tournament of the summer.
“As hitters, you have to know how to adjust to sets and what Sydney is going to do, and she did a better job calling plays at Andale,” Kraus said. “We are starting to advance where we can start working on more things than just pass, set, hit; like working on plays and stuff.”
It is still a toss-up right now as to who will take some of the open starting varsity roles. The summer has helped the younger players adjust to the pace of varsity and grow the entire roster’s volleyball IQ.
“The summer helps a ton just to learn the system just because varsity is so much faster than JV or middle school,” Kraus said. “It helps them learn the speed of the game and the game itself, which just comes from playing.”
Some alumni have been helping Kraus run clinics and practices, which has been a huge benefit to the team. Kraus said Tatum Boettjer, Adi Igo, Sydney Nilles, Sophie Connor and Katie Jorn have all stopped by to provide some insight to the team.
“To have all those girls come in, encourage, help and pull some girls aside is a huge help to me,” Kraus said. “We have so many girls in the gym right now, which is awesome, but only one of me exists.”
After the KSHSAA-mandated break in the first week of July, the team will head to the University of Kansas for a team camp to scrimmage with teams from the Kansas City area, Nebraska and Missouri. The Panthers will be limited to just weight training until going full-steam ahead in August.
Kraus has been impressed with the growth the team has shown this summer, and the team has developed good chemistry together.
“I feel like we have made so many leaps and bounds just from the first week of June to now,” Kraus said. “We are … so much better in just four weeks, and that is just with two practices a week and the tournaments. We are coming along but not at a super slow pace. They are so eager and want to be good. They play together well and encourage each other.”