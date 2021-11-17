Five Derby Panthers took ACVTL-I All-League honors following a 27-12 season. The Panthers finished third in the conference and advanced to the sub-state final.
Senior outside hitter Tatum Boettjer and sophomore libero Addy Foster earned first team All-AVCTL-I accolades. Senior middle blocker Adi Igo received a second team selection. In addition, senior outside hitter Callie Snowbarger and junior setter Sydney Henning earned honorable mention recognition.
Hutchinson’s Maliyah Johnson was named the league’s Most Valuable Player as she led the Salthawks to a state tournament appearance. Hutchinson head coach Maria Aikins and Maize South head coach
Teri Larson earned Co-coaches of the Year honors.
FIRST TEAM
Maliyah Johnson, OH/DS, JR, Hutchinson
Gracie Rains, OH/DS, SR, Newton
Tatum Boettjer, OH/DS, SR, Derby
Gracie Morrow, OH/DS, SO, Maize South
Jillian Gregory, OH/DS, FR, Maize South
Kaitlin Yoder, S, SR, Hutchinson
Addy Foster, LIB, SO, Derby
SECOND TEAM
Cameron Cleary, MB, SR, Maize
Mya Thompson, OPP, JR, Hutchinson
Bella Boulanger, S, SR, Maize South
Adi Igo, MB, SR, Derby
Rachel Tomac, MB, SO, Hutchinson
Abby Koontz, LIB, SO, Newton
Avery Lowe, MB, JR, Maize South
HONORABLE MENTION
Taryn Kondo, OH, JR, Campus
Reece Likes, S/OPP, SR, Campus
Sydney Henning, S, JR, Derby
Callie Snowbarger, OH/DS, SR, Derby
Grace Posch, LIB, FR, Hutchinson
Abby Godfrey, OH, SR, Maize
Kelsey Kuhl, LIB, SR, Maize
Karsyn Fraser-Slothower, DS, JR, Maize
Gracie Kaumeyer, S/OPP, JR, Maize
Callie Palecki, LIB, SR, Maize South
CeCe Young, MB, SO, Maize South
Olivia Antonowich, OH/DS, JR,
Newton
Tegan Livesay, MB, JR, Newton
Sydney Anderes, LIB, JR, Salina South
Chana Wolfe, OH, SR, Salina South
Brooke Webb, S, JR, Salina South
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Maliyah Johnson, Hutchinson
CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR
Teri Larson, Maize South
Maria Aikins, Hutchinson