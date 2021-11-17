Derby volleyball

Senior outside hitter Tatum Boettjer keeps the rally alive during the Derby Invitational Tournament on Oct. 9. Boettjer earned a first team All-League selection this season.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Five Derby Panthers took ACVTL-I All-League honors following a 27-12 season. The Panthers finished third in the conference and advanced to the sub-state final.

Senior outside hitter Tatum Boettjer and sophomore libero Addy Foster earned first team All-AVCTL-I accolades. Senior middle blocker Adi Igo received a second team selection. In addition, senior outside hitter Callie Snowbarger and junior setter Sydney Henning earned honorable mention recognition.

Hutchinson’s Maliyah Johnson was named the league’s Most Valuable Player as she led the Salthawks to a state tournament appearance. Hutchinson head coach Maria Aikins and Maize South head coach

Teri Larson earned Co-coaches of the Year honors.

FIRST TEAM

Maliyah Johnson, OH/DS, JR, Hutchinson

Gracie Rains, OH/DS, SR, Newton

Tatum Boettjer, OH/DS, SR, Derby

Gracie Morrow, OH/DS, SO, Maize South

Jillian Gregory, OH/DS, FR, Maize South

Kaitlin Yoder, S, SR, Hutchinson

Addy Foster, LIB, SO, Derby

SECOND TEAM

Cameron Cleary, MB, SR, Maize

Mya Thompson, OPP, JR, Hutchinson

Bella Boulanger, S, SR, Maize South

Adi Igo, MB, SR, Derby

Rachel Tomac, MB, SO, Hutchinson

Abby Koontz, LIB, SO, Newton

Avery Lowe, MB, JR, Maize South

HONORABLE MENTION

Taryn Kondo, OH, JR, Campus

Reece Likes, S/OPP, SR, Campus

Sydney Henning, S, JR, Derby

Callie Snowbarger, OH/DS, SR, Derby

Grace Posch, LIB, FR, Hutchinson

Abby Godfrey, OH, SR, Maize

Kelsey Kuhl, LIB, SR, Maize

Karsyn Fraser-Slothower, DS, JR, Maize

Gracie Kaumeyer, S/OPP, JR, Maize

Callie Palecki, LIB, SR, Maize South

CeCe Young, MB, SO, Maize South

Olivia Antonowich, OH/DS, JR,

Newton

Tegan Livesay, MB, JR, Newton

Sydney Anderes, LIB, JR, Salina South

Chana Wolfe, OH, SR, Salina South

Brooke Webb, S, JR, Salina South

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Maliyah Johnson, Hutchinson

CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR

Teri Larson, Maize South

Maria Aikins, Hutchinson

