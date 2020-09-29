Volleyball certainly hasn’t been immune to the curveball that is 2020.
With a handful of players missing matches over the last 10 days, it has forced coach Shelby Kraus to redo rotations between two triangulars and the Maize Invitational. While Derby is certainly capable of playing each rotation, the longtime coach said it hasn’t been easy to switch back and forth over a short period of time.
“We played three rotations in a matter of a week and everybody was confused,” Kraus added.
Even then, the Panthers (9-6) have either found themselves just inside the Kansas Volleyball Coaches Association (KVA) Top 10 or on the cusp of being ranked as the season midpoint approaches.
Derby was ranked No. 9 in the Sept. 23 KVA rankings, sliding in just ahead of AVCTL-I foe Hutchinson. The two schools are the only top 10 programs that are not from Topeka or the Kansas City metro area.
After falling in two sets to Maize South (21-25, 23-25) in its Sept. 22 home triangular, Derby rebounded to sweep Campus (25-13, 25-16) and split its second of three home triangulars this fall.
“We’re right there,” Kraus said of finding a groove. “It’s just the mental stuff. We’re just unsure of each other and we don’t have that chemistry [yet].”
The Derby coach said one of the biggest spots to work on is bouncing back from a small or big run of points from its opponent.
“They can’t shut down in those moments and I need them to trust each other,” Kraus said. “… We need to pick each other up.”
Whether it be the possibility of a quarantine or any other roadblock, there are humps that the remaining roster is having to sift through.
Multiple sports at Derby, including volleyball, also kept an extra player or two at tryouts in case of potential issues this fall. Kraus also indicated that they’ve had to move players between all three levels of the roster, seeing freshmen move to JV, and JV to varsity.
With a Sept. 29 triangular at Hutchinson and a trip to the Andover Invitational coming on Oct. 3, Kraus has used these moments to remind her players that their season remains fluid.
“We want to be thankful that we get to still play,” she said. “We have to practice every day like it could be our last because we honestly don’t know. We can’t take what we’ve been given for granted.”