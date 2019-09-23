Derby volleyball wrapped up a 4-3 finish after playing seven matches at Maize over the past week. It is now 14-5 overall.
The Panthers’ wins against Hutchinson and Maize in their AVCTL-I Triangular gives them sole possession of first place. They also were the only league school to reach 10 wins prior to Saturday’s tournament play.
MAIZE TRIANGULAR (Sept. 17)
def. Hutchinson (25-20, 15-25, 25-23)
def. Maize (25-23, 25-10)
MAIZE INVITATIONAL (Sept. 21)
def. Newton (25-21, 25-12)
lost to Kapaun Mt. Carmel (12-25, 21-25)
def. Eisenhower (25-20, 22-25, 25-16)
lost to Garden City (17-25, 19-25)
lost to Hutchinson (22-25, 17-25)