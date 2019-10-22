Derby volleyball is set to host sub-state after finishing as one of the top four seeds in the Class 6A “West” rankings. The Panthers (29-8) will open against Wichita Heights (7-29) with a second semifinal following 20 minutes later. There will be a 10-minute break between the second semifinal and the championship match. The state tournament will be held on Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina, Kan.
Volleyball hosting sub-state on Saturday
Adam Suderman
