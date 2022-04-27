Jonas Vickers was a vital piece to a dominant offensive line but is the center of attention in the shot put and the discus events for Derby track and field.
The Missouri Western State University football commit joined track and field his freshman year as an activity to fill his time in the spring and stay in shape. After a dominant first year, he started to get really competitive and decided to participate throughout his time at Derby.
The workout routine is a little different than zero hour with football. Instead of the constant work to build strength, the workouts for track and field emphasize the quick-twitch muscles to increase the explosiveness of the throws.
The details of the shot put and discus events are a lot more complicated than one might expect. According to Vickers, there is a massive difference in the technique despite the similar rotation.
“[There’s] a lot more to it than a lot of people think,” Vickers said. “The throwers have a saying, ‘it’s almost like throwing is an Olympic sport or something,’ and we make fun of it because there really is so much that goes into each throw and so many things that have to line up correctly to have a good throw. Even between the two throws, you might do a rotational throw the same way, but there are still different techniques between the events.”
In order to have a good throw, there needs to be a lot of rhythm to connect each of the little details of the technique. Making it as smooth as possible is one of the keys to have success.
“You kind of just know when you have a good throw,” Vickers said. “It’s something that you feel, it all feels smooth, and all connects. You see the Olympians celebrate before it even hits the ground; it is because they just know that they really connected the throw, and it all went together smoothly.”
Vickers has set personal records with a 50-foot throw in the shot put and a 130-foot throw in the discus, but he hopes to increase his marks as the season goes on.
“I hope to place top three in everything that I want to do, so that is one little goal,” Vickers said. “The personal best benchmark I want to meet is 55 feet in the shot and 145 feet in the discus, so that would be a realistic goal that I think that I can hit this year.”
Vickers finished fifth in the shot put at the Campus Invitational on April 22. The Derby boys squad finished third overall, including first-place finishes by DeShon Reynolds in the triple jump and the 4x100m relay team. Christian Crawford took second in 100m and 200m, while Ethan Hock placed third in the 400m.
Led by Piper Hula and Vivian Kalb, the Lady Panthers took fourth overall. Hula continued her dominant stretch in the 400m with a first-place finish and Kalb took the two-mile. The 4x800m and 4x400m relay teams placed second.
The Panthers will compete in the Ark City Invitational on April 29 before hosting its lone meet of the season May 6.
CAMPUS INVITATIONAL (APRIL 22)
BOYS
4x800m relay
4. Derby 8:34.36
High jump
7. DeShon Reynolds 5’6”
Pole vault
5. Carson Muller 9’6”
7. Parker Chronister 9’0”
Long jump
7. Jameer Clemons 19’ 5.75”
Triple jump
1. DeShon Reynolds 43’ 6”
7. Kaden Brown 39’ 11”
Shot put
5. Jonas Vickers 47’ 3.50”
Discus
5. LeShaon Davis 127’ 6.50”
6. Christopher Thomsen 124’ 5”
Javelin
6. Nathan Keener 134’ 11”
110m hurdles
6. Mikell Hamilton 15.74
100m
2. Christian Crawford 10.80
4. DeMaria Baker 11.12
5. Mason Madrigal 11.15
4x100m
1. Derby 42.96
400m
3. Ethan Hock 52.00
300m hurdles
5. Mikell Hamilton 42.67
200m
2. Christian Crawford 23.47
4x400m relay
7. Derby 3:45.29
GIRLS
4x800m relay
2. Derby 10:23.38
Long jump
6. Rylan Syring 14’ 7”
100m hurdles
4. Rylan Syring 16.92
6. Mayciee Bell 17.75
100m
6. Rylan Syring 12.87
1600m
5. Katie Hazen 5:55.01
6. Haley McComb 5:55.86
4x100m relay
6. Derby 52.25
400m
1. Piper Hula 1:01.99
5. Eilyannis Monge 1:05.14
300m hurdles
7. Chloe Igo 52.70
800m
6. Piper Hula 2:37.38
7. Haley McComb 2:39.07
3200m
1. Vivian Kalb 12:14.38
4x400m relay
2. Derby 4:15.53
TEAM RESULTS
BOYS
1. Bishop Carroll 162.5
2. Maize 90
3. Derby 75
4. Junction City 66.5
5. Newton 55
5. Ark City 55
7. Wichita Northwest 48
8. Liberal 29
9. Campus 26
10. Wichita South 5
GIRLS
1. Bishop Carroll 160.5
2. Newton 73
3. Liberal 71
4. Derby 66
5. Maize 58.5
6. Ark City 58
7. Junction City 41
8. Wichita Northwest 34
9. Campus 26
10. Wichita South 20