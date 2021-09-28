Senior goalkeeper Xhavier "Gato" Vaquera was called upon in critical situations for the Derby Panthers throughout the 0-0 double-overtime draw against the Maize South Mavericks on Sept. 27.
None more crucial than a save in the first half where Vaquera had to jump and extend his body to tip the incoming curling shot wide of the net.
"Gato is the man," head coach Paul Burke said. "He made a humongous save in the first half, and he just doesn't mess up. He is the rock in goal. Some goalies make a couple of amazing saves and give up a soft goal. He just doesn’t do that."
The defense was forced to step up for the majority of the game as Maize South (6-1-1) controlled possession but could not find the back of the net.
The Derby (7-0-1) defense has been a bright spot for Burke and the coaching staff.
"Our defense is a lot better than our guys think it is," Burke said. "We have only given up two goals all year, so we need to hang our hat on that. It is something that we have been preaching to the guys."
Maize South had its closest opportunity to score with just under eight minutes remaining in the second half. Vitor Geromel fired a volley from just outside the 18-yard box that ricocheted off the post keeping the game deadlocked.
The best chance of the night for Derby came with two minutes remaining in regulation.
After winning the ball in the midfield, the Panthers had numbers on a counter-attack, but the pass was slightly ahead of a sprinting Diego Vaquera, which allowed the Maize South goalkeeper to end the threat.
The two overtime periods turned into a defensive battle as fatigue set in. Both teams had decent opportunities but not many game-breaking chances.
The offensive attack struggled throughout the game as the Panthers struggled to gain a rhythm early and connecting to the next pass.
"We didn't attack very well tonight," Burke said. "We just couldn't connect that second or third pass. The one time that Diego got in, that is what we wanted to do all night."
The defense led by senior center back Scott Simmons stood firm throughout the persistent Maize South attack. Simmons is shifting into a defensive role after playing as a center midfielder last season.
"Simmons won't stop, and he will run through a brick wall if he has to," Burke said. "We needed his leadership, toughness and vocalness. That is why we wanted him to play center back, and it showed tonight."
According to Burke, getting out of the match with a point wasn't the most ideal situation, but the team did a good job finding a way to survive under consistent pressure.
"I'm not out to tie teams, but we had to learn some things about ourselves," Burke said. "For me, it is a good result just to see where our toughness is at when we face adversity."
Derby will face off against Hutchinson on Sept. 30.