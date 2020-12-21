The winter calendar is underway, but continual changes are being made to stay aligned with local health ordinances and statewide policies.
Arguably the biggest switch by the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) was the reversal of originally allowing no fans to permitting two parents/guardians per participant family. KSHSAA originally decided to ban all fan attendance on Nov. 24. It reversed that decision quite handily after the state appeal board asked the board of directors to reconvene and revote on Dec. 8.
Match those policies with limits to tournament size and it has made event management detailed for district administrators.
The USD 260 gating committee is set to meet on Dec. 30, but it has previously outlined that it will follow KSHSAA and local healthcare guidelines.
As Derby travels for different events, however, guidelines can change from school to school. Bishop Carroll permitted fans for its Dec. 18 JV wrestling tournament but not the varsity tournament on the following day. That decision was made due to number of teams. Other AVCTL-I schools are now allowing visiting cheerleaders.
“There is the local control and KSHSAA has given us that two spectator per participant family rule,” District Activities Director Russell Baldwin said. “You can have less if you decide your facility cannot properly keep everyone safe with numbers.”
While the two-ticket rule is in place, Baldwin indicated that not every venue for Derby may allow for fans due to size.
Most wrestling duals in Derby and at league schools will allow fans, but tournament decisions will be made by the hosts.
Bowling spectator plans have not been finalized at this time. The plans will continue to allow fans for basketball by KSHSAA ruling.
Swimming will be trickier, according to Baldwin.
“Most of the swimming venues I’ve talked to aren’t allowing any spectators,” he said. “Most venues have limited seating and teams need a ‘crash’ area that can be spread out through the stands.”