Derby High School and Derby Public Schools have outlined the event guidelines for all fall sports. District officials have confirmed that these will be reevaluated at the end of the season.
While ticketing allotment will vary from sport to sport, families are allowed to sit together. The school is asking different families and groups to social distance. Masks are required.
The district is also asking for exact change at the gate and concessions to minimize exchanges between fans and workers.
There will be no reserved seating at any of Derby’s home games in the regular season or postseason. All seats will be general admission and first-come, first-serve.
No passes will be allowed, including guaranteed free entry for district staff. The details of this agreement between the school district and staff will be voted on in the Sept. 14 board meeting.
Certain seating areas will be made unavailable due to safety concerns. These will be blocked to maximize safety for athletes, coaches, officials and all fans.
While locker rooms will be open to teams, the district is asking that both the home and visiting team come dressed to minimize contact in close quarters. This policy also affects officials. Masks will be required for anyone entering these spaces. Locker rooms will also be cleaned before and after event usage.
Only workers and event personnel will be allowed in the press box and at the scorer’s table.
Officials are asking that patrons head to the exits at the conclusion of each event. Students can meet family at vehicles. There will be no congregating allowed inside facilities.
Ticket purchases will be available in person or online, but it will depend on each specific sport and/or event.
District officials grouped all higher contact sports together and then grouped tennis, golf and cross country together for sport-specific rules.
Masks are recommended and spectators will be asked to social distance at the lower-contact sports. There will be limited spectators at football, soccer and volleyball. Tickets will be required to enter competition and ticketing software, Ticket Spicket, will be used to handle crowd regulations.
The district said certain freshman and JV events may adjust rules due to smaller attendance.
All facilities will be held to 25 percent capacity due to AVCTL guidelines. For anyone who is unable to attend a game due to health or doesn’t have access to a ticket, many events will be broadcast for free on the NFHS Network. Derby is accessible by searching for the school at nfhsnetwork.com.