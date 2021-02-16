The message was relatively simple and needed for Derby boys hoops.
Sitting at 2-4 on Jan. 12, players and staff wanted to recapture the grind-it-out, defensive-minded basketball that has given the Panthers their identity over coach Brett Flory’s tenure.
Derby is now 5-2 since and knocked off previously unbeaten and No. 2 (in 5A) Salina South, 74-68. An 11-0 run to end the third quarter spurred its late comeback.
“Two weeks ago, this team wasn’t capable of doing that,” Flory said. “This team is united now, strings together stops and scores and can come back against a really good team like Salina South. I’m really proud of them.”
The Cougars, who were 13-0 prior to the game, had been utilizing a bevy of shooters to overwhelm opponents. That includes two of the league’s best in seniors Josh Jordan (14.4 ppg) and Devon Junghans (13.9).
Salina South’s 53-41, third-quarter lead was its biggest of the contest, but Derby slowly chipped away against the senior-laden squad.
“At halftime [trailing 41-32], we told them we don’t have a nine-point play to make up the difference,” Flory said. “We started with a 3 from Amari [Thomas] to start the half, get a stop and do it again … it takes maturity and mental toughness and it’s what we talked about. We played it possession-by-possession and we executed over the final 16 minutes.”
Thomas (19) was one of four Panthers in double figures, including a game-high 22 points from junior Fontaine Williams, 14 from senior Isaac Ray and 10 from junior Jameer Clemons.
Having now split with 13-1 Salina South and 14-2 Maize, Flory hopes his players understand how good they can be when they are at their best.
“Our league is great and we knew that going into the year,” he said. “Salina South, Maize and Campus are all great teams. We’re capable of being as good as any of them … For a long time, we were fighting battles and the kids have bought into the concept of team and are sacrificing for each other.”
vs. Salina South (Feb. 12)
SALINA SOUTH 26 15 12 15 – 68
DERBY 17 15 20 22 – 74
COUGARS: Junghans 16, Jordan 15, McDaniel 14, Schreiber 8, Johnson 7, Evans 6, Barber 2.
PANTHERS: Williams 22, Thomas 19, Ray 14, Clemons 12, Same 2, Parke 2, Fisher-Brown 2, Chadwick 1.