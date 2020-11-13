Nearly three years had elapsed since Derby last went on the road in the state playoffs. Even then, it didn’t look remotely flushed in arguably its toughest game to-date.
After coughing up the opening kickoff, Derby scored 40 unanswered on its way to a 40-20 win against No. 1 and previously undefeated Lawrence (9-1). Sophomore running back Dylan Edwards scored three touchdowns, including an 85-yard kickoff return to rinse out the taste of the earlier fumble.
The Panthers (7-2) are back in the state semifinals for a sixth-straight year and will travel to Junction City (9-1) with a spot in the state championship up for grabs.
The game’s first two touchdowns came in the first 2:02 of the opening quarter. It would take Lawrence nearly 40 minutes of football to break Derby’s scoring on slaught.
After Edwards’ kickoff return, a muffed snap fell at the feet of Chesty Lion quarterback Jackson Dooley and was recovered by Derby junior defensive lineman Andon Carpenter. Six plays later, senior quarterback Lem Wash connected with junior wide receiver Drake Thatcher for a four-yard touchdown.
Lawrence’s first punt led to a one-yard Wash touchdown run and a 19-6 lead with 24 seconds left in the opening quarter.
“Every single play he runs, there is usually a read tagged to it,” Clark said. “He has to be the smartest guy on the football field and he has done a great job. He is so locked in Monday through Thursday and it allows him to play super fast on Friday nights.”
Wanting to utilize its ground game and star running back Devin Neal, two of Lawrence’s next three drives ended in 3rd down sacks from Carpenter and senior linebacker Jack Hileman.
Desperate for a stop, Lawrence hoped that it could derail Derby’s next drive as it faced 3rd-and-6 from its 41-yard line. After a timeout, Wash connected with Edwards on a 14-yard crossing route and the sophomore later scored to make it 33-6 with 3:54 remaining in the first half.
Outside of its touchdown following the early turnover, Lawrence’s offense didn’t cross midfield until its opening possession of the second half.
“I was proud of everyone in our defense,” Hileman said. “The defensive line really started it and if they hadn’t gotten it done, that would have changed our whole defense. They really stepped up and made some great plays.”
After two failed fourth-down conversions inside Derby territory, Edwards all but finished its win with a 62-yard touchdown with 3:00 remaining.
“Dylan is mature beyond his years,” Clark said of Edwards’ poise. “He doesn’t act like a sophomore and he is very steady and it takes a lot to rattle him.”
While a gap existed between playoff road trips, Clark felt Derby’s 2020 schedule and not playing a home game until the final regular season game set it up perfectly to play on the road in the postseason.
“We’ve been playing on the road so much this year that I don’t think it fazed this team,” Clark said. “We’ve been through so much adversity and a road playoff game just didn’t even faze this group.”
LAWRENCE: 6 0 0 14— 20
DERBY: 19 14 7 0— 40
1Q—
L: Neal 1-yard run (PAT no good)… 0-6
D: Edwards 85-yard kickoff return (PAT no good)… 6-6
D: D. Thatcher 4-yard pass from Wash (PAT no good)… 12-6
D: Wash 1-yard run (Simmons kick)… 19-6
2Q—
D: Wash 5-yard run (Simmons kick)… 26-6
D: Edwards 1-yard run (Simmons kick)… 33-6
3Q—
D: Edwards 62-yard run (Simmons kick)… 40-6
4Q—
L: Neal 6-yard run (PAT good)… 40-13
L: Neal 65-yard run (PAT good)… 40-20