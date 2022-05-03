Madi Grady sparked a nine-run, two-out rally with a two-run single in the fifth inning of the 11-1 win over Maize South on April 29.
The Panthers loaded the bases with a single and two walks before Grady, hitting in the nine-spot, hit a bloop single. Derby kept the line moving from that point with RBI singles from Audrey Steinert and Kyler Demel. Rylee Frager hit a double to give the Panthers an 8-1 lead before base-clearing triples by Raegan Jackson and Chloe Enslinger ended the game.
Head coach Christy Weve credited Grady for starting a big rally and is pleased to have players that can generate offense at any spot in the lineup on any given day.
“Grady got a little base hit to right field, and it got things going,” Weve said. “It’s nice that no matter through the lineup, any given time, anybody can get something going for us.”
It was a tight 2-1 contest heading into the fifth inning as Morgan Haupt allowed one run to score in the fourth. Haupt limited the damage with eight strikeouts in the ballgame.
“Morgan did a nice job adjusting to the zone that was given,” Weve said. “She gave up the run in the fourth inning, and to get out of that with just one run was good. She is pretty tough, and not a whole lot phases her.”
Frager put Derby on the board with an RBI double in the first inning, and Jackson scored on a passed ball to give Derby a 2-0 lead in the third.
In game two, the Panthers trailed 4-2 in the top of the fifth before weather delayed the game to a later date. Derby has four games remaining on the schedule with Salina South on May 6 and a rescheduled doubleheader against Hutchinson on May 10.
According to Weve, Derby will see some talented pitchers in the final games of the season but believes that her team can adjust accordingly. As a team, the Panthers are hitting .354 and .357 with runners in scoring position with a +86 run differential this season.
“We are getting ready to face some good pitching, but our girls can hit, so I am hoping they will adjust to each pitcher,” Weve said. “As long as we are hitting, our pitching and defense should hold up.”
vs. Maize South (April 29)
MAIZE S. 0 0 0 1 0 X X - 1 4 5
DERBY 1 0 1 0 9 X X - 11 10 1
W: Haupt 8-2 (DRBY)
L: Brainard (MZS)
2B: Frager 2 (DRBY); Kratzer (MZS)
3B: Enslinger, Jackson (DRBY)
RBI: Grady 2, Frager 2, Enslinger 2, Demel, Jackson, Steinert (DRBY); Brainard (MZS)