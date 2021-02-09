A very difficult schedule bit the Lady Panthers over their last two games.
Arguably one of the toughest stretches of any team in Kansas, Derby (11-3, 6-1) was unable to fend off Blue Valley North, 48-45, in the 810 Tipoff at St. Thomas Aquinas.
It’s rare territory for Derby, reaching four-plus years and 110 games without back-to-back losses. That streak dates back to Dec. 6 and Dec. 9, 2016, when it dropped its first two games of the season to McPherson, 49-36, and Maize, 52-37.
Junior Tatum Boettjer scored 15 points to lead all Derby scorers. Sophomore Addy Brown added 14 points for the Lady Panthers.
That schedule doesn’t ease up with a contest against Andover Central
(13-0, No. 1 in 5A) on Tuesday, Feb. 9. A full report will be available at derbyinformer.com.
Late free throws sink Derby against McPherson
Derby’s record over the last five years? 101-11.
Its record over the last five years against McPherson? 1-5.
Lauren Labertew sunk two free throws for the Bullpups with five seconds left, lifting them to a 38-36 win. It is the second-straight year the Lady Panthers have been on the losing end in the series and both games came at home.
Derryana Cobbins led Derby (11-2, 6-1) with 15 points, but was its lone player in double figures.
“We knew they’d double down on Addy [Brown], so our shooters needed to be ready,” coach Jodie Karsak said after crediting McPherson sticking to its approach. “Derryana hit a couple and Tatum [Boettjer] hit one, but for the amount we shot, our percentages weren’t great.”
Derby’s record against McPherson isn’t rare from a statewide perspective. It’s a program, led by coach Chris Strathman, that has played in state championships in three of the last seven seasons and has been a Final Four team the last three years.
A 100-6 record for Derby against all other schools just makes it a little harder to fathom for either program.
“For Derby to have just 11 losses over five years is incredible,” McPherson coach Chris Strathman said. “It’s our kids being tough, though … we haven’t shot the ball real well over the last two years here, but we’ve found a way to win.”
Derby turned a once 26-17, third-quarter deficit into a 36-32 lead with 2:49 remaining. Brown and Cobbins both missed the front end of a 1 and 1, keeping it off the scoreboard for the remainder of the game.
Derby takes down Hutch, winning its seventh-straight
A total of 40 of 44 quarters played had ended with a Derby lead.
Having not trailed at quarter’s end in six weeks, the Lady Panthers were taken aback as Hutchinson took a 14-13 lead to the second period.
Trailing 16-14 with 5:01 to go in the second quarter, two of Addy Brown’s game-high 21 points led Derby to a tie and eventual lead for the final 21 minutes.
Senior Jaidyn Schomp joined Brown in double figures with 16 points, leading Derby (11-1, 6-1 in league) to a 55-42 win.
“It [served] as a reminder that we’ve got Derby written across our
chest and people are going to come out and give us their best shot and
why not?” coach Jodie Karsak said. “Credit to Hutchinson. They took it to
us to start.”
It makes it two-straight games that the tandem has anchored Derby’s scoring and after seeing Hutchinson with an early jolt of confidence, Karsak credited her two returning starters with leading her roster on Tuesday.
Heading into the fourth quarter, a Graycie Keeler 3 cut a once 10-point Derby lead to 37-31.
It’s as close as the Salthawks would come as Schomp and junior Tatum Boettjer scored 12 points over the final eight minutes to shut the door on its AVCTL-I foe.
vs. BVN at St. Thomas Aquinas (Feb. 6)
BV NORTH 10 14 16 8 — 48
DERBY 19 10 5 11 — 45
MUSTANGS: Simons 19, Craft 11, Cool 8, Crossland 4, Krueger 3, Davis 3.
LADY PANTHERS: Boettjer 15, Brown 14, Cobbins 9, Schomp 5, Roland 2.
vs. McPherson (Feb. 5)
MCPHERSON 11 9 11 7 — 38
DERBY 8 9 9 10 — 36
BULLPUPS: Beam 16, Pyle 16, Labertew 2, Howard 2, Malm 2.
LADY PANTHERS: Cobbins 15, Boettjer 9, Brown 6, Yager 4, Roland 2.
vs. Hutchinson (Feb. 2)
HUTCHINSON 14 4 13 11 — 42
DERBY 13 11 13 18 — 55
SALTHAWKS: Wilson 13, Thompson 7, Keeler 6, Ackley 6, Simms 6, Jackson 2, Ames 2
LADY PANTHERS: Brown 21, Schomp 16, Cobbins 9, Boettjer 7, Yager 2.