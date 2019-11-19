Derby High School NSD Fall 2019
ADAM SUDERMAN/INFORMER

Derby seniors Chloe Eyhorn (Coffeyville CC) and Sydney Nilles (Newman University) sign letters of intent on the start of the Fall Signing Period on Wednesday, Nov. 13. Eyhorn signed for dance, while Nilles, who plays three sports at DHS, signed for basketball.

