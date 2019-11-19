Derby seniors Chloe Eyhorn (Coffeyville CC) and Sydney Nilles (Newman University) sign letters of intent on the start of the Fall Signing Period on Wednesday, Nov. 13. Eyhorn signed for dance, while Nilles, who plays three sports at DHS, signed for basketball.
Two Derby athletes sign letters of intent
Adam Suderman
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.