Panther baseball alum Coleson Syring is returning to his old stomping grounds with the Derby Twins summer baseball team. As a late-inning reliever, Syring is one of the team leaders in ERA.
After earning a medical redshirt last season at Butler Community College due to an elbow injury, Syring was relieved when Twins owner Jeff Wells and head coach Kyle Flax called to see if he was interested in playing for the Twins. He decided to join because of his relationship with Flax, who is an assistant for the high school program. Syring said the belief Flax showed in him despite his rehab process won him over, and being back at Panther Park has been a fun experience.
“It felt weird at first because usually once you leave your high school field, you don’t really play there again, but it is fun being back,” Syring said. “It’s fun seeing everybody and the Derby fans in the crowd.”
Syring will be headed to Neosho Community College this fall and will be joining several Derby alums in Chanute, which is quickly becoming a pipeline for area talent. It was an easy decision for him after meeting with the coaching staff.
“I love the program and what they are all about,” Syring said. “I talked to the pitching coach, Mike Gilner, and he is a great guy. Our mentalities are very similar in the way we view pitching. I am really excited about that and looking forward to seeing what we can do together next year.”
Summer ball with the Twins is almost like a rehab assignment for Syring. The biggest goal for the offseason is to build back strength, velocity and movement on his pitches, especially with the fastball.
“The summer was the first time that I have gotten to throw live, and I feel like it is going decent so far,” Syring said. “It has been huge for rehab and coming back velocity-wise and that kind of stuff.”
The first outing after a lengthy process is always the most mentally challenging for any athlete, and Syring said he thought he was going to be nervous for his first live at-bats and felt a little nervous warming up, but once he took the mound, all doubts went away.
“It was one of those feelings where nothing compares to it,” Syring said. “When you are back on the mound again, trying to help your team.”
The summer season is short, but it gives college players dedicated time to improve the little details of their game and try new things before heading back to school in the fall. For Syring, he has enjoyed the season because it allows him to hone in on what he wants to work on without putting too much stress on his arm.
As a reliever for the Twins, Syring has enjoyed his role on the team. Being the set-up or closer type takes someone who thrives under pressure, which Syring believes makes him better.
“The later innings are definitely my favorite spot to come into a game,” Syring said. “You don’t hear it a lot, but I do enjoy the pressure. It makes me a lot more ramped up, and I usually pitch better.”
Coleson’s brother, Jackson, also plays in the Sunflower Collegiate League for the Cheney Diamond Dawgs. The Twins faced Cheney in the first league series of the season. Coleson was hoping to earn some bragging rights, but the two never faced each other in the four-game series.
“I pitched against Cheney, but I didn’t get to face him, which was kind of upsetting; I really wanted to strike him out,” Coleson said. “I thought it would be really funny to brag about it, but it’s always fun to come home and hear how their day went.”
Coleson has a solid chance to become an SCL All-Star and believes the Twins can make a run down the stretch of the short season and hopefully punch a ticket to the NBC World Series.
“I think we have had our bumps in the road, but everyone goes through that,” Syring said. “Our hitting has gone really well for the majority of the year and our pitching has been pretty consistent. I feel like we are a solid team who can make a solid run this year.”