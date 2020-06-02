Live sports are on their way to Derby in under two weeks.
After first delaying their season from the original late May start date, the Twins and other Sunflower League teams will begin their summer college schedule with a smaller season. Teams still playing will each play roughly 32-40 games, including showcase games at Eck Stadium on the Wichita State campus and an All-Star Game on July 25. The NBC World Series is also still scheduled to be played later this summer.
Beyond the health protocols that the Sunflower League office is currently putting in place, Twins coach Bill Shaw and his staff are working with players and their college coaches for playing time and pitching “schedules.” With the cancellation of the spring season, most if not all of these players will have not played a game since early March.
“These players are not fatigued at all [since they haven’t thrown since the spring],” Shaw said. “However, we also know they won’t be in game shape. A lot of them have taken care of their bodies, but a game is a lot different than just going out and playing catch with somebody.”
The Twins have strong local ties in 2020, seeing nine players either call Sedgwick County home or play at Wichita State. That includes Derby graduates Colten Nelson and Tyler Farmer, both of whom were a part of last year’s NBC World Series roster.
While some players have chosen to stay home and not come to Derby, Shaw credits team general manager Jeff Wells and his staff as well as his assistant coaches for mining some of the area’s best talent.
“We were able to tap into some programs locally and maybe we’ve had a player or two from there before, but we were able to land a few more,” Shaw added.
Derby will also have four players from Wichita State, including pitchers Creighton Hansen and Tommy Barnhouse as well as infielders Blake Marsh and Cade Clemons.
Barnhouse (2-0 in two starts) tallied 14 strikeouts in 11.2 innings of work this spring. That included a career-high nine punch outs against Kansas State on Feb. 26. Clemons (.238) made 13 starts hit three home runs in his first season in a Shocker uniform.
Shaw credited his relationship with Wichita State assistant athletic director/baseball operations and development Loren Hibbs, who he has known since his days as head coach at Wellington High School.
The Twins will also have nine players from Kansas junior colleges this summer. That number includes Barton CC products Carson Shively (Maize) and Carson Pracht (Bishop Carroll).
Shaw will also see as many as four other players return from last year’s Twins roster. Pitchers Brenton Thiels and Joseph Goetze will both return to the mound, while Thomas Green and Colton Whitehouse both bring back numerous starts from last summer.
Whitehouse, a NW Oklahoma State product, was a critical piece in Derby’s NBC World Series run.
“He’s a special kid,” Shaw said. “He and I gained such a great relationship last summer … He plays at an extremely high level all the time.”
Shaw said preseason conversations have revealed as many as six to eight potential starting pitchers. However, practice and getting players together will help dwindle that number down to a starting rotation.
“We know that we aren’t going to have eight starting pitchers through the summer,” Shaw said. “Some of these starters will be early relief pitchers or setup pitchers.”
The league will be down two teams this summer. The Andale Warhawks announced in early May that they wouldn’t be playing this summer due to COVID-19. The league was dealt an additional blow on Sunday, May 31 when the El Dorado Broncos also announced plans to not play this summer. The SCL is now having to make changes to its first round of schedule revisions in mid-May.