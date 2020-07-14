Baseball has never been played with geographical borders.
While its roots might be strongest in the Caribbean, East Asia and the United States, it continues to expand in Europe and Central and North America.
Juan Navarrete and Thomas Green are both tied to the game’s growth internationally, hailing from Mexico and British Columbia, respectively.
Green is back with Derby for a second summer and is a native of Courtenay, British Columbia. He plays college baseball at Cuesta Community College in San Luis Obispo, Calif. Navarrete, who hails from Hermosillo, Sonoro, Mexico, is in his first year with the Twins and plays collegiately at Ottawa University in Surprise, Ariz.
Both players ended up in Derby thanks to connections between their college coaches and Twins general manager Jeff Wells.
Prior to joining the Twins last summer, Green had never been to the Midwest. However, Derby has been a “happy home” through the progression of his career.
“Ever since I took the next step playing baseball, I’ve had the honor to go to so many places,” Green said. “I’m really lucky to have traveled all over the states even from a young age.”
Navarrete’s résumé stretches even further, playing high school or collegiate baseball in his home country of Mexico as well as the Dominican Republic, Arizona, California, Texas and Washington.
Growing up and playing only on dirt fields, Navarrete said he relishes that the game stays the same no matter which borders he stands in.
“Baseball is baseball everywhere,” Navarrete said. “… I got to play on a grass field for the first time in high school in California and after that it was normalized. Then there is getting to play with other people and learn different styles of play. It’s awesome.”
Navarrete said baseball in and of itself is a universal language off the field as well.
“It’s part of how I connect with people and it’s how I build relationships,” Navarrete said. “People can have nothing in common, but if you both played baseball, you’re almost guaranteed to be friends.”
Regardless of where any member of the Twins came from or why they chose the organization, Green said all of their goals remain the same.
“I’m dream chasing and it’s what I’m after,” Green said. “At the end of the day, I’ll go wherever [to play baseball] and I’d even run through a brick wall to chase it. To be in the middle of Kansas, it’s a blessing to be in a cool spot and experiencing new things.”
Their baseball story also stretches outside the baselines.
After playing on the NBC World Series roster for the Twins last summer, Green vacationed in California at Disneyland with team representatives Peggy Minson, Sandy Waldschmidt and her daughter and grandaughter, Ellecia and Harper Lovett.
For Navarrete, he has found a home away from home with host parents Cesar and Kelli Salazar. Cesar also hails from Mexico, giving them a deeper connection.
“They’re great people and I love them,” Navarrete said. “It’s awesome how he’s from Mexico too and it’s a long ways from home for us both. I connect with him and Kelli is amazing. It’s two cultures together in one house and it’s amazing.”