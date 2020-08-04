The good news for Derby was a season-best winning streak of five games finished the summer. The bad news is that it came too late, seeing its hopes of a fourth-straight bid to the NBC World Series slip away.
Head coach Bill Shaw and the Twins finished with a 16-18 overall record and a 16-16 mark in Sunflower Collegiate League play.
After picking up an impressive 9-7 win in its June 15 season opener at Rose Hill, Derby looked poised to be one of the league favorites. However, a seven-game losing streak followed and it put Shaw’s crew in a steep hole quickly.
“We just struggled with so much inconsistency,” Shaw said. “It wasn’t one particular phase as hitting, pitching and defense would be struggles on different nights … It took a while [to piece it together]. It’s too bad the season had to end because we were starting to get things put together.”
There was no significant
void of talent on the Derby roster. Corner infielder Tyler Delong (Hutchinson CC) led the league in RBIs with 41, while two of the top league pitchers in strikeouts were Lucas Climer (Cuesta CC) with 42 and Matthew Gatewood (Central Missouri) with 41.
Delong fell only one home run shy of tying Rose Hill’s Garrett Kocis (Wichita State) for the most in the SCL. The native of Harrah, Okla., picked up 13 multi-hit games in 31 played.
“It’s going to be interesting to see how far his career takes him in baseball,” Shaw said. “He’s got so much upside and is quite an athlete being tall and strong. He’s also got power to all fields.”
No player had more plate appearances for the Twins than outfielder Brennen VanBreusegen. The Central Missouri product stepped to the plate 118 times and was also second on the team in home runs and RBIs with seven and 20, respectively.
“Brennen was Mr. Steady for us,” Shaw said. “He was that guy we kept in the lineup nearly every ball game. He never really had any bad slumps throughout the summer. He found a way to work his way through things.”
Climer made a team-high six starts and was also one of four Twin representatives in the Sunflower Collegiate League All-Star Game. He was joined by Delong, Jake Beauchamp (Central Missouri) and Cole Romero (LSU Eunice).
The Cuesta CC product
kept opponents off balance with his left-handed delivery, striking out five or more batters in five of his outings. He sat down 10 in Derby’s July 12 date against the Sunflower Seeds.
Beauchamp and Matthew Gatewood, who also are college teammates at Central Missouri, gave Shaw innings both as a starter and from the bullpen.