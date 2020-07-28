Derby’s fight into the top four of the Sunflower Collegiate League has one week remaining.
After the league All-Star Break, Derby (12-18) opened its final week with a 17-1 win over visiting Haysville on Sunday night. Only four games against Mulvane separate it from the end of its regular season.
Four separate Twins had multi-hit games against the Aviators, including a 4-for-5 performance from second baseman Cole Romero (LSU Eunice). Their leadoff hitter had a pair of home runs, including the opening at-bat of the bottom of the first.
Derby scored in every inning minus the seventh as the 10-plus run lead led to a shortened game. It was highlighted by an eight-run frame in the bottom of the fourth.
Catcher Brett McGee (Southern Arkansas), who carries a team best .339 batting average, also hit a pair of home runs and finished 2-for-4.
Pitcher Christian Johnson (Cowley CC) made his second start of the summer, striking out five in 3.1 innings of work. Relievers Matthew Gatewood (Central Missouri) and Wade Reynolds (Barton CC) kept Haysville off the board with 3.2 scoreless innings, including six strikeouts from Gatewood.
The game came just one night after the Sunflower Collegiate League All-Star Game, which included four Twins players. This year’s representatives were Romero, Tyler Delong (Hutchinson CC), Jake Beauchamp (Central Missouri) and Lucas Climer (Cuesta CC). Brennen VanBreusegen (Central Missouri) joined Delong in the Home Run Derby.