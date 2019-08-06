One month ago, Derby sat amidst a cluster of teams in the Sunflower Collegiate League fighting for a spot in the NBC World Series.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Story and notes were written prior to Derby’s Tuesday, August 7 game against the San Diego (CA) Stars. Please see derbyinformer.com and @Derby_Sports on Twitter for updates on this game.
Since July 4, the Twins are 14-6 with just one loss (5-1 overall) in the NBC World Series. That comes after a 2-1 win over Liberal in Sunday’s second game of Championship Week pool play.
Through six games in the NBC World Series, Derby’s bats have been led by a foursome hitting .353 or better.
First baseman Colton Whitehouse (NW Oklahoma State) is hitting .435 (10-for-23) with seven runs batted in. It is the second-best batting average for all players with at least 20 at-bats in the annual tournament.
Derrick Winn and Dorien Jenkins (Alabama-Huntsville) are each batting .400 through Derby’s games in the tournament.
Starting pitcher Michael Mitchell (UC San Diego) has yet to win a game in the NBC World Series, but has allowed just two runs in 14.0 innings. That results in a 1.29 ERA, which is the best for all pitchers that have thrown 10 or more innings at Eck Stadium.
POOL D – NBC WORLD SERIES
As of Monday, August 5
W/L... RUN DIFFERENTIAL
Lonestar Baseball Club (TX) 2-0... +3
San Diego Stars (CA) 1-1... +2
Derby Twins (KS) 1-1... -1
Liberal Bee Jays (KS) 0-2... -4