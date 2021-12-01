In a sudden movement, junior guard Maryn Archer’s sophomore season came to a grinding halt.
After dislocating her kneecap just before the winter break, Archer used the time off to rehab and was fortunate to only have to miss two weeks of games, and worked hard to get back on the court.
“When people say that it can be taken away in an instant, that is no joke,” Archer said. “You never think it is going to happen to you until it happens.”
On Jan. 15, Archer returned to the floor against Newton with a brace on her left knee. It appeared the issues were behind her, but in practice the next day, Archer’s season was finished. Exactly one week after being cleared, the season came crumbling down after going for a rebound at practice.
“My first instinct was that’s it, there goes my season,” Archer said. “It just got hit right when I was getting boxed out and just buckled. I knew that something was obviously wrong, and I was probably done.”
Following the MRI, it was discovered that Archer indeed dislocated her kneecap again, which would require season-ending surgery, but the next time she would be able to see the floor would be in the summer.
It became a new challenge for Archer, who was facing the first significant injury of her career. Outside of a fractured thumb, the point guard hadn’t missed much time due to injuries.
Outside of the physical pain, the emotions of missing the rest of former Lady Panthers head coach Jodie Karsak’s time at Derby and the feeling of being robbed of a postseason in 2020 and the rest of the 2020-21 season hit Archer all at once.
“It felt unfair,” Archer said. “In 2020, we were on a run my freshman year, and those seniors helped me through so much, so we wanted to win it for them. Then, my sophomore year, we were finally picking up; I was getting on a roll, and we were really figuring it out and started gelling together, and it happened so early in the year.”
Despite the frustration, Archer has been able to focus on the opportunities to see the game in a different way while being sidelined.
“Looking back on it, it was a blessing in disguise,” Archer said. “I’m a lot stronger than I was – both physically and mentally. So I was able to learn a lot sitting on the sidelines, like being able to read plays from the coach’s point of view, which is helping me this year.”
It took some time to gain that positive perspective as the first steps of the rehab process challenged Archer’s resiliency.
“That first couple of weeks after the surgery, I was really down on myself,” Archer said. “I hardly got out of bed unless I was going to practice because I was doing school online too at the time.”
The turning point for Archer came after a rough day at physical therapy and some strong advice from her dad.
“One day, I was doing my physical therapy, and I was trying to do leg lifts, and I couldn’t get my leg off the table,” Archer said. “That night, my dad came to check on me, and I wasn’t even responding to him. So finally, he told me, ‘I understand it sucks, but this is what God has given you, and you have to get over it, fight through it and come back stronger,’ and that night, I got my leg all the way up with no help or anything.”
After that stern advice, the process turned around, and Archer made significant strides in her physical therapy, like reaching a 90-degree leg bend earlier than expected.
“It started off with just trying to bend my leg again, I started coming back faster, and my physical therapist was even a little surprised, and he gave me some strength training.”
Archer was able to do some form shooting with her brace on and got to the point where she was making 1,000 shots a day, which has helped her prepare for the season.
Upon her return to basketball activity in the summer, it took some time to get back to playing with complete confidence, but as time went on, the confidence grew.
“It was a little challenging because I didn’t want to rebound the ball or drive like I used to,” Archer said. “… Progressively throughout the first few tournaments, it just got better to the point where it wasn’t an issue anymore.”
Throughout the process, Archer has learned to enjoy every little detail of preparation, from being in the weight room to watching film because the next game is never guaranteed.
“I enjoy putting in the work a lot more now, and I don’t see it as a task anymore,” Archer said. “I want to get up and shoot, get in the weight room to get stronger, and go watch film now. I want to go do all of this stuff because when it gets taken away from you, you don’t realize how much you really love it until it’s gone, and you can’t have it anymore.”