Derby wrestling finished second in the Johnson County Classic, backed by first-place finishes by juniors Braden Tatum, Tate Rusher and Knowlyn Egan.
The two-day tournament from Dec. 17-18 featured 25 schools from across Kansas and also featured Omaha North High School from Nebraska.
Shawnee Heights took the tournament title with 460 points despite having zero first-place finishers. The Thunderbirds’ lowest finish out of 11 wrestlers was a fifth-place finish at 195.
The Panthers scored 429 points in the tournament and only had two finishes outside the top 10.
Junior Cole Molloy got the Panthers on the board with a second-place finish at 113. In the first-place match, Lawrence Free State junior Nolan Bradley defeated Molloy 8-0 on a major decision.
Tatum locked up a second championship match at 120 with a matchup against senior Brock Ferguson from Shawnee Heights. Tatum took the match on a 2-1 decision.
The Panthers collected crucial points with a fourth-place finish at 126 by junior Layne Sweat and a third-place win by sophomore Diego Gauna. Gauna defeated senior Kaleb Johnson of Olathe South on a fall.
Back-to-back first-place finishes by Rusher at 138 and Egan at 145 helped propel the Panthers into a comfortable position. Rusher won via fall over Gardner-Edgerton junior Alonzo Borjas. Egan kept his unbeaten streak alive with a win by an 8-3 decision over freshman Adam Hageman of Shawnee Mission Northwest.
The Panthers got points from its sophomore class in weight classes 160-195, which will be a critical area for Derby going forward.
Sophomore Xavier Hurtt won his 11th place consolation match at 160 by fall over senior Jack Sullivan from Olathe South. Sophomore Mason Hopper took sixth place for the Panthers at 170.
Sophomore Peyton Neptune finished in fourth place at 182 after dropping the third-place match by a 10-7 decision to Owen Nehl of DeSoto, and sophomore Landon Renberger finished 14th at 195.
Junior Miles Wash took seventh at 220 with a win over Wade Spencer of St. James. Senior Alex Hurtt closed out the tournament for Derby with an eighth-place finish.
The Panthers will be back in action on Jan. 6 at the Ark City dual.
TEAM RESULTS
1. Shawnee Heights 460
2. Derby 429
3. Olathe Northwest 392
4. Gardner-Edgerton 369
5. St. Thomas Aquinas 355
6. Lawrence Free State 312
7. Olathe East 287.5
8. Omaha North 259
9. Olathe South 246.5
10. BV Southwest 227
11. St. James 213.5
12. DeSoto 206
13. BV West 202.5
14. Spring Hill 200.5
15. BV Northwest 152
16. Baldwin 142.5
17. Blue Valley 119.5
18. BV North 119
19. SM West 101
20. Lawrence 90.5
21. SM Northwest 77
22. Bishop Miege 67
23. SM East 59
24. SM South 49
25. SM North 45
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
106
1. Andrew Honas (Lawrence)
2. Noah Phillips (Omaha North)
3. Tobius Kriner (St. Thomas Aquinas)
113
1. Nolan Bradley (Lawrence Free State)
2. Cole Molloy (Derby)
3. Kasen Smith (Gardner-Edgerton)
120
1. Braden Tatum (Derby)
2. Brock Ferguson (Shawnee Heights)
3. Mio Cregan (St. James)
126
1. Kaden Allen (St. Thomas Aquinas)
2. Darius Shields (Lawrence Free State)
3. Jacob Mendoza (SM West)
4. Layne Sweat (Derby)
132
1. Jacob Bradley (Olathe East)
2. Andrew Bonebrake (Shawnee Heights)
3. Diego Gauna (Derby)
138
1. Tate Rusher (Derby)
2. Alonzo Borjas (Gardner-Edgerton)
3. Ty Lewis (Shawnee Heights)
145
1. Knowlyn Egan (Derby)
2. Adam Hageman (SM Northwest)
3. Joey Hilton (Shawnee Heights)
152
1. Johnny Cash Thomas (Olathe South)
2. Nick Carlson (Olathe East)
3. Ethan Collins (Olathe Northwest)
160
1. Dylan Elmore (St. Thomas Aquinas)
2. Caden Walker (Shawnee Heights)
3. Keeghan Troutman (Gardner-Edgerton)
11. Xavier Hurtt (Derby)
170
1. Noah Sharp (Olathe Northwest)
2. Ty Hammers (Gardner-Edgerton)
3. Cole Manrose (Shawnee Heights)
6. Mason Hopper (Derby)
182
1. Jack Harvey (Baldwin)
2. Preston Hartman (Shawnee Heights)
3. Owan Nehl (DeSoto)
4. Peyton Neptune (Derby)
195
1. Sean Carroll (St. Thomas Aquinas)
2. Draven Pipkin (Spring Hill)
3. Matthew Marcum (Lawrence Free State)
14. Landon Renberger (Derby)
220
1. Ty Farrington (BV North)
2. Tyler Stewart (Omaha North)
3. Brooks Lowe (BV West)
7. Miles Wash (Derby)
285
1. Tyson Terry (Omaha North)
2. Brett Carroll (Olathe East)
3. Jay Jensen (Gardner-Edgerton)
8. Alex Hurtt (Derby)