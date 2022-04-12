Derby track and field competed in the Shocker Pre-State Challenge on April 7 and 8. The girls squad finished sixth overall out of 23 schools, while the boys team took 10th.
The event featured a pair of uncommon events in the pentathlon and the 2000 meter steeplechase. Four athletes competed in the pentathlon for Derby, including Rylan Syring, Piper Hula, Jarron King and Brock Zerger.
Hula took second, and Syring took third in the girls pentathlon. Hula finished first in the 800-meter race, while Syring took first in the 100-meter hurdles and high jump.
King took first in the 1500 meters en route to a fourth-place finish in the pentathlon, and Brock Zerger took second in the shot put to highlight his fifth-place finish.
Austin Hock took first in the 2000-meter steeplechase with a time of 6:52.14, and Abigail Monaghan finished fourth in the event with an 8:41.82.
SHOCKER PRE-STATE CHALLENGE (April 7-8)
BOYS
Pentathlon
1500 meters
1. Jarron King 5:02.31
5. Brock Zerger 6:32.69
Long jump
3. Jarron King 18’ 6 1/2
4. Brock Zerger 19’ 4 3/4
110m hurdles
4. Brock Zerger 20.94
5. Jarron King 21.03
High Jump
3. Brock Zerger 5’ 4 1/2
5. Jarron King 5’ 1”
Shot Put
2. Brock Zerger 33’ 5 1/4
5. Jarron King 26’ 0 ¼
PENTATHLON RESULTS
4. Jarron King 2119
5. Brock Zerger 1920
2000m Steeple
1. Austin Hock 6:52.14
Long Jump
2. Jameer Clemons 19’ 11 1/2
Shot Put
3. Jonas Vickers 48’ 11 3/4
100 meter
5. Christian Crawford 11.25
4x100m relay
4. Derby A 44.99
400 meter
4. Ethan Hock 55.09
300m hurdles
5. Mikell Hamilton 43.90
TEAM SCORES
10. Derby 8
GIRLS
Pentathlon
100m hurdles
1. Rylan Syring 18.34
3. Piper Hula 19.02
800 meters
1. Piper Hula 2:32.54
4. Rylan Syring 3:11.90
High Jump
1. Rylan Syring 4’ 9 1/2
2. Piper Hula 4’ 9 1/2
Shot Put
2. Rylan Syring 24’ 2 1/2
4. Piper Hula 21’ 3 1/2
Long Jump
2. Rylan Syring 16’ 1 3/4
4. Piper Hula 14’ 0 1/2
PENTATHLON RESULTS
2. Piper Hula 2302
3. Rylan Syring 2191
2000m Steeple
4. Abigail Monaghan 8:41.82
3200 meter
3. Vivian Kalb 12:06.80
4. Katie Hazen 12:15.12
Long Jump
5. Rylan Syring 15’ 6 3/4
4x800m relay
2. Derby A 10:41.63
400 meter
2. Piper Hula 1:01.27
TEAM SCORES
6. Derby 14