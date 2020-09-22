Charis Yager and Lauren Towns made their lone in-season appearance at the Derby tennis courts on Thursday, Sept. 17. The junior-senior doubles’ tandem made it worthwhile, claiming the No. 1 doubles title.
A bracket title has been elusive for Derby tennis and coach Dennis Burns said the pairing is capable of adding more to their résumé.
“They’re playing really well and letting me coach,” Burns said. “… They’re seeing things and they’re so much aware.”
Burns said their success dates back to a Sept. 12 trip to Emporia where they saw how key their court positioning is and can be.
“If they can move and be in the right position, things are so much easier,” he said. “… They’re finding efficiency if they’re in the right place and points can be had quickly. That’s what’s fun to see.”
With four City League teams unable to attend the Sept. 17 meet, it did drop it to just four teams. Even then, the competition was stout with Dodge City, Hutchinson and Salina Central each making the trip.
Derby also finished second as a team and saw three of its four individuals/teams win against two of the three other participating schools.
Senior Mia Agpoon finished 1-2 in No. 1 singles, picking up a win against Dodge City’s Faith Heath (8-2). Teammate Adora Weir-Dowd was 2-1 in No. 2 singles, beating Dodge City’s Sammy Nguyen (8-4) and Hutchinson’s Emilee Railsback (8-4).
DERBY QUAD (Sept. 17)
No. 1 singles – Mia Agpoon
lost to Gracie Foster, Hutchinson, 8-0
lost to Callie Sanborn, Salina Central, 8-2
def. Faith Heath, Dodge City, 8-2
No. 2 singles – Adora Weir-Dowd
def. Emilee Railsback, Hutchinson, 8-4
lost to Janae Montoya, Salina Central, 8-2
def. Sammy Nguyen, Dodge City, 8-4
No. 1 doubles – Lauren Towns & Charis Yager
def. Tia Hines/Libby Jackson, Hutchinson, 8-7 (6)
def. Reagan Geihsler/Mackenzie Nutter, Salina Central, 8-3
def. Jewel Escobar/Mariana Ortiz, Dodge City, 8-5
No. 2 doubles – Kiley Hale & Natalie Ulwelling
def. Darb Benson/Lauren Davis, Hutchinson, 8-4
lost to Emme Turpin/Kamee Robinson, Salina Central, 8-3
lost to Becca Unruh/Jazmin Rios, Dodge City, 8-2
TEAM SCORES
1. Salina Central, 25
2. Derby, 18
3. Hutchinson, 13
4. Dodge City, 4