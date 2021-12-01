top ret. wrestlers

Junior Miles Wash was one of the few Derby wrestlers named to the KWCA preseason rankings. Wash was listed as the fifth ranked wrestler at 195

CLASS 6A

1. Washburn Rural

106: FR Easton Broxterman (2nd)

113: SO Jon Morrison (1st, $)

120: JR Henri McGivern (4th, *)

126: SR Jacob Tangpricha (2nd, $)

145: SR Trace Lawler (5th)

152: JR Nick Vincent (4th, *)

160: SR Aiden Boline (2nd, *)

170: JR Austin Fager (2nd, *)

220: JR Zach Franco (5th)

2. Olathe North

113: JR Casin Lawrence (3rd, *)

126: JR Cael Aiderman (4th, *)

138: SO Jacob Vasquez (3rd, *)

145: SO Trevor Vasquez (2nd, *)

152: JR Alec Samuelson (2nd, *)

160: SR Landon Wilkes (1st, *)

170: FR Vance Provost (6th)

285: SR Jorge Gallegos (5th, *)

3. Dodge City

120: SO Raymond Hernandez (6th)

132: SR Damian Mendez (1st, $)

138: SR Rudy Hernandez (6th, *)

145: SR Ismael Ramirez (3rd, *)

160: SR Josh Gonzales (5th)

170: JR Lucas Baker (1st, *)

195: JR Roman Loya (4th, *)

220: SR Santino Turner (3rd, *)

4. Lawrence Free State

113: JR Nolan Bradley (2nd)

120: SR Darius Shields (1st)

138: JR Eric Streeter (4th)

182: JR Matthew Marcum (2nd)

285: SR Tai Newhouse (2nd)

5. Derby

106: FR Jayden Grijalva (6th)

126: JR Braden Tatum (5th, *)

138: JR Tate Rusher (2nd, *)

145: JR Knowlyn Egan (1st, *)

195: JR Miles Wash (5th, *)

6. Garden City

106: SO Julius Medina (5th)

160: SR Alonzo Marquez (6th)

170: SR Ben Dunlap (5th)

182: JR Alan Chariez (6th)

285: SO Sebastian Lopez (1st)

7. Blue Valley West

No returning wrestlers ranked inside the KWCA preseason rankings.

8. Olathe East

113: JR Javion Whitney (4th)

132: SR Jacob Bradley (5th)

138: SR Jacob Bragg (5th, *)

152: SR Nick Carlson (6th)

220: SR Turner Leonard (2nd, *)

285: SO Brett Carroll (4th, *)

9. Gardner-Edgerton

113: SO Kasen Smith (5th)

132: JR Josh Andrews (4th)

145: JR Therron Meade (4th)

285: SR Jay Jenson (6th)

10. Junction City

106: SO Ezekiel Witt (1st, *)

132: JR Kayden Blake (3rd, *)

220: SR Judah Peterson (6th)

BEST OF THE REST: Manhattan, Campus, Lawrence, Shawnee Mission East, BV North

CLASS 5A

1. Maize

120: SO Daniel Gomez (1st, *)

126: JR Nakalyen Shabazz (2nd, $)

132: JR Keton Patterson (3rd

138: JR Clayton Bowers (3rd, *)

145: JR Camden Padgett (2nd, *)

160: SO Jadon Ford (6th)

170: JR Connor Padgett (2nd, *)

182: SO Ayden Flores (3rd, *)

285: SR Taylor Vincent (5th)

2. Shawnee Heights

120: JR Brock Ferguson (2nd, *)

132: JR Tyler Lincoln (5th, *)

138: SR Ty Lewis (5th)

170: SR Cole Manrose (3rd, *)

182: SR Preston Hartman (4th, *)

195: JR Sean Wunder (4th)

220: JR Garrett Peery (3rd, *)

285: SR Dawson Campbell (6th)

3. Goddard

113: JR Levi Glover (2nd, *)

120: SR Jayden Miller (3rd, *)

152: SR Jerrdon Fisher (1st, $

160: SO Zach Wessley (3rd, $)

195: SR Kaden Glass (1st, *)

285: SR Braydon Wickliffe (4th)

4. St. Thomas Aquinas

106: JR Tobius Kriner (1st, *)

152: JR Jordan Habben (2nd, *)

160: JR Dylan Elmore (2nd, *)

182: SO Gianni Rizzi (6th)

195: JR Sean Carroll (3rd, *)

220: JR PJ Cunningham (5th)

5. BV Southwest

126: SR Hayden Mills (2nd, *)

145: JR Cole Cronk (5th)

152: JR Ryan Richardson (6th

160: SR Brett Umentum (1st, *)

170: SR Ethan Cronk (1st)

6. Newton

106: FR Lucas Kauffman (6th)

113: JR Nick Treaster (1st, $)

138: SR Colin Bybee (4th, *)

220: SO Logan Buchanan (6th, *)

285: JR Rio Gomez (2nd, *)

7. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

106: FR Brock Ruda (5th)

126: SR Bubba Wright (1st, $)

182: Nathan Fury (1st, *)

8. Great Bend

120: SR Avery Wolf (4th, *)

126: SR Kaden Spragis (3rd, *)

138: SR Wyatt Weber (1st, $)

9. Mill Valley

120: SO Dillion Cooper (5th, *)

126: SO Maddox Casella (5th)

132: JR Eddie Hughart (2nd, *)

10. Valley Center

120: SO Jett Schwarts (2nd)

170: JR Cameron Boyer (5th, *)

BEST OF THE REST: Hays, Basehor, Bonner Springs, Andover

NOTES:

- Rankings in parentheses are from the preseason KWCA rankings, released on Nov. 23.

- Weight classes are not definitive and are solely based on the rankings mentioned above.

* = 2021 state top six finish

$= 2021 state champion(s)

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer.