CLASS 6A
1. Washburn Rural
106: FR Easton Broxterman (2nd)
113: SO Jon Morrison (1st, $)
120: JR Henri McGivern (4th, *)
126: SR Jacob Tangpricha (2nd, $)
145: SR Trace Lawler (5th)
152: JR Nick Vincent (4th, *)
160: SR Aiden Boline (2nd, *)
170: JR Austin Fager (2nd, *)
220: JR Zach Franco (5th)
2. Olathe North
113: JR Casin Lawrence (3rd, *)
126: JR Cael Aiderman (4th, *)
138: SO Jacob Vasquez (3rd, *)
145: SO Trevor Vasquez (2nd, *)
152: JR Alec Samuelson (2nd, *)
160: SR Landon Wilkes (1st, *)
170: FR Vance Provost (6th)
285: SR Jorge Gallegos (5th, *)
3. Dodge City
120: SO Raymond Hernandez (6th)
132: SR Damian Mendez (1st, $)
138: SR Rudy Hernandez (6th, *)
145: SR Ismael Ramirez (3rd, *)
160: SR Josh Gonzales (5th)
170: JR Lucas Baker (1st, *)
195: JR Roman Loya (4th, *)
220: SR Santino Turner (3rd, *)
4. Lawrence Free State
113: JR Nolan Bradley (2nd)
120: SR Darius Shields (1st)
138: JR Eric Streeter (4th)
182: JR Matthew Marcum (2nd)
285: SR Tai Newhouse (2nd)
5. Derby
106: FR Jayden Grijalva (6th)
126: JR Braden Tatum (5th, *)
138: JR Tate Rusher (2nd, *)
145: JR Knowlyn Egan (1st, *)
195: JR Miles Wash (5th, *)
6. Garden City
106: SO Julius Medina (5th)
160: SR Alonzo Marquez (6th)
170: SR Ben Dunlap (5th)
182: JR Alan Chariez (6th)
285: SO Sebastian Lopez (1st)
7. Blue Valley West
No returning wrestlers ranked inside the KWCA preseason rankings.
8. Olathe East
113: JR Javion Whitney (4th)
132: SR Jacob Bradley (5th)
138: SR Jacob Bragg (5th, *)
152: SR Nick Carlson (6th)
220: SR Turner Leonard (2nd, *)
285: SO Brett Carroll (4th, *)
9. Gardner-Edgerton
113: SO Kasen Smith (5th)
132: JR Josh Andrews (4th)
145: JR Therron Meade (4th)
285: SR Jay Jenson (6th)
10. Junction City
106: SO Ezekiel Witt (1st, *)
132: JR Kayden Blake (3rd, *)
220: SR Judah Peterson (6th)
BEST OF THE REST: Manhattan, Campus, Lawrence, Shawnee Mission East, BV North
CLASS 5A
1. Maize
120: SO Daniel Gomez (1st, *)
126: JR Nakalyen Shabazz (2nd, $)
132: JR Keton Patterson (3rd
138: JR Clayton Bowers (3rd, *)
145: JR Camden Padgett (2nd, *)
160: SO Jadon Ford (6th)
170: JR Connor Padgett (2nd, *)
182: SO Ayden Flores (3rd, *)
285: SR Taylor Vincent (5th)
2. Shawnee Heights
120: JR Brock Ferguson (2nd, *)
132: JR Tyler Lincoln (5th, *)
138: SR Ty Lewis (5th)
170: SR Cole Manrose (3rd, *)
182: SR Preston Hartman (4th, *)
195: JR Sean Wunder (4th)
220: JR Garrett Peery (3rd, *)
285: SR Dawson Campbell (6th)
3. Goddard
113: JR Levi Glover (2nd, *)
120: SR Jayden Miller (3rd, *)
152: SR Jerrdon Fisher (1st, $
160: SO Zach Wessley (3rd, $)
195: SR Kaden Glass (1st, *)
285: SR Braydon Wickliffe (4th)
4. St. Thomas Aquinas
106: JR Tobius Kriner (1st, *)
152: JR Jordan Habben (2nd, *)
160: JR Dylan Elmore (2nd, *)
182: SO Gianni Rizzi (6th)
195: JR Sean Carroll (3rd, *)
220: JR PJ Cunningham (5th)
5. BV Southwest
126: SR Hayden Mills (2nd, *)
145: JR Cole Cronk (5th)
152: JR Ryan Richardson (6th
160: SR Brett Umentum (1st, *)
170: SR Ethan Cronk (1st)
6. Newton
106: FR Lucas Kauffman (6th)
113: JR Nick Treaster (1st, $)
138: SR Colin Bybee (4th, *)
220: SO Logan Buchanan (6th, *)
285: JR Rio Gomez (2nd, *)
7. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
106: FR Brock Ruda (5th)
126: SR Bubba Wright (1st, $)
182: Nathan Fury (1st, *)
8. Great Bend
120: SR Avery Wolf (4th, *)
126: SR Kaden Spragis (3rd, *)
138: SR Wyatt Weber (1st, $)
9. Mill Valley
120: SO Dillion Cooper (5th, *)
126: SO Maddox Casella (5th)
132: JR Eddie Hughart (2nd, *)
10. Valley Center
120: SO Jett Schwarts (2nd)
170: JR Cameron Boyer (5th, *)
BEST OF THE REST: Hays, Basehor, Bonner Springs, Andover
NOTES:
- Rankings in parentheses are from the preseason KWCA rankings, released on Nov. 23.
- Weight classes are not definitive and are solely based on the rankings mentioned above.
* = 2021 state top six finish
$= 2021 state champion(s)