A year that has felt more muddied than not still brought out moments to recognize for Derby High School athletics. The list, in no particular order, was created to recognize the accomplishments of current and former Panthers.
Tom Young elected to Derby Hall of Fame
Young’s selection for the Derby Hall of Fame was long overdue in the eyes of Panther fans. As the first Kansas coach to win state championships at three different schools – Hanover, Wellington, Derby – it’s just one part of a sparkling resumé with the Panthers. Young ended his coaching career as the second-winningest coach in Kansas history.
Cason Lindsey wins state wrestling title
Lindsey became the third state champion in as many seasons for Derby wrestling. He is also looking to become the sixth wrestler in program history to win four state medals. That list currently includes Dustin May, Kelly Heincker, Cody McDonald, Brandon Becker, Triston Wills and Cade Lindsey.
Football wins title No. 7
Derby’s run of state championships is nothing short of extraordinary. It’s one of 11 schools in state history to play in six or more consecutive title games. It’s the longest active streak in the state of Kansas. One more state championship appearance would give the Panthers the longest streak for any Sunflower State school in the last 15 years.
Volleyball earns back-to-back state berths
Derby volleyball hadn’t been to state in 17 years prior to the 2019-2020 season. It ended that streak and added a second-straight appearance this fall. While they fell short of reaching the state semifinals in Salina, a talented roster remains in place for 2021 and beyond.
Will McCabe sets school record in 500 freestyle
McCabe, who is still a junior, broke and set a new school record in the 500 free in the preliminaries and consolation finals (4:57.91) at state. He has added his name to the record books in the 200IM (2:02.49) and could potentially add two more before this season is over.
Girls’ cross country earns its third-straight bid to state
Prior to the 2018 season, it had been six years since the entire girls roster had made it to state. A talented group of juniors made it three-straight trips this fall. With league championships and regional championships in their back pocket, they’ll look to earn a trip to the team medal stand as seniors in 2021.
All three McFarland sisters elected to Derby Hall of Fame
Joanna (McFarland) Overton became the third and final sister to be named to the Derby High School Hall of Fame. The 2013 All-Big 12 second-team selection is one of two players (joined by Kennedy Brown) in program history to be named a three-time all-state selection. Her sisters Jackie (McFarland) Ring and Jessica (McFarland) Zvonek were selected in 2016 and 2013, respectively.
Alex Conn, Tyler Dorsey earn Shrine Bowl honors
Prior to 2019, only one player could be selected from each school for initial Shrine Bowl rosters. A rule change allowed game head coaches to pick two players from one school and Conn and Dorsey became the second-straight group from Derby to earn those honors. Hunter Igo and Isaac Keener were both selected in 2019.
Bowling earns sixth top-three finish at state in last nine years
Derby boys bowling sent its first team back to state since 2017 and finished as Class 6A runner-up. Braden Boswell (11th) was its lone finisher inside the top 15, but he was joined by three more inside the top 30, including Caleb Meyer (21st), Andrew Harden (26th) and Jason Miller (29th).
DeAndre Goolsby makes XFL roster
Goolsby earned a spot on the Tampa Bay Vipers roster after spending time in the NFL with the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars. He caught a touchdown in its game against the DC Defenders. The XFL may have been short-lived in 2020, but it was another feather in the cap for Goolsby in his professional career.