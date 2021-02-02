A six-plus minute stretch without a basket would normally only appear as a negative.
However, wanting to see a revitalized Derby defense, coach Brett Flory watched as Hutchinson was still unable to cut its deficit inside of two possessions.
The 29-22 halftime blossomed into the Panthers (4-5, 3-4 in league) third-straight home win with a 76-60 victory over the visiting Salthawks.
“Top to bottom, this was our best effort of the season,” coach Brett Flory said. “… They had a player’s only meeting to try and figure some things out. Obviously, they made some improvements within the team.”
Junior Fontaine Williams was its leading scorer with 16 points. He was joined in double figures by senior Isaac Ray (15) and junior Jameer Clemons (12).
Derby’s point total was the highest allowed by Hutchinson this season. It’s a young, but improving roster that has losses of three points to undefeated Salina South and two points to Campus on its resumé.
Big man Myles Thompson led Hutchinson with 21 points, including 17 in the second half.
A three-point play from Thompson cut its deficit to 10 points, 43-33, with 1:29 left in the third quarter. It spurred an 8-0 Derby run over the next 51 seconds and gave them a 53-36 lead heading into the final quarter.
“Overall, our shot selection was a lot better,” Flory said. “That was the kids realizing that we needed to take team shots and not ‘me’ shots… I don’t think but once or twice did we let up defensively over 32 minutes.”
vs. Hutchinson (Feb. 2)—
HUTCHINSON: 12 10 14 24— 60
DERBY: 17 12 24 23— 76
SALTHAWKS: Thompson 21, Lange 13, Huhs 12, Peterson 7, O’Sullivan 4, Robertson 3.
PANTHERS: Williams 16, Ray 15, Clemons 12, Titus 9, Chadwick 7, Thomas 5, Hill 3, Parke 3, Brown 2, Barger 2, Nikolov 2.