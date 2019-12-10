It may be a new year, but it was a familiar feel for Lady Panther basketball.
Freshman Maryn Archer scored 18 points and was one of three to reach double figures in Derby’s 81-21 win over Ark City. Senior Heather Mills scored a career-high 16 points, while freshman Addy Brown added 15 points in the victory.
“Tonight was about showing who we are,” coach Jodie Karsak said. “This is a whole new team, but we wanted to start [making] our identity. We’ve got the athletes to get up and down the floor.”
Derby’s point total matches its best output since the start of last season. The score, coincidentally, also came against Ark City in its 81-13 win on Dec. 4, 2018.
Archer and Brown combined for 15 of Derby’s first 19 points and it overwhelmed an undermanned Ark City roster. It made 14 of their first 20 shots, opening up a 33-12 lead after the first eight minutes. It also forced 14 first-half turnovers, scoring 19 points off the Ark City miscues.
“Every night, it could be anybody,” Karsak said of their scoring. “That’s what could make this team really special because you’re going to have to guard everybody.”
The Bulldogs were held scoreless over the first 5:32 of the third quarter, allowing the Lady Panthers to open a 69-17 lead.
Derby finished the game with nearly as many made shots (34) as Ark City had in attempts (38). Its opposition didn’t score in the fourth quarter, finishing off the win for Karsak’s crew.
Espy Daniels scored 12 points to lead Ark City, however, all of its other players combined to shoot just 3-of-31 from the field.
DERBY: 33 17 24 7— 81
AKCTY: 12 5 4 0— 21
LADY PANTHERS: Archer 18, Mills 16, Brown 15, Kennedy 9, Svymbersky 8, Nilles 7, Schomp 4, Boettjer 4.
BULLDOGS: Daniels 12, Ruyle 5, Burley 2, Brewer 2.