The Lady Panthers are getting a taste of hardware prior to the postseason for a third-straight year. Derby added a three-peat of league championships to its résumé in its 53-40 win over Maize.
Senior Sydney Nilles (18) and junior Derryana Cobbins (10) both reached double figures to pace Derby.
Through their three-year run, the Lady Panthers (17-2, 11-0) have won 35-straight league games. They now have a 40-game streak overall.
“The credit goes to the kids,” Karsak said. “I have a vision and culture that I like and it’s very team oriented. It’s defensive-minded and we ask them to do some hard things along with celebrating each other’s successes and not just your own... when that comes together, it’s just so special. Gives me chills just talking about it.”
Since its 53-52 loss to Lawrence Free State on Jan. 31, Derby has put together its best basketball of the season. It has won nine-straight games by an average of 31 points.
“That [Free State] game was really good for us,” Nilles said. “It showed us sub-state and state can look like and we can’t get there and be scared. We really learned from that game, watched film, corrected what we need to do and we’re more confident.”
Derby controlled each of the first three quarters.
An eight-point Derby lead midway through the second quarter was blown open as sophomore Tatum Boettjer, Nilles and senior Heather Mills connected on three-straight 3s.
Mills third and final triple of the half aided a 32-13 Lady Panther lead at halftime. The senior finished with nine points in the game.
Cobbins scored five of her points in the third quarter, helping open a 44-23 lead after the third quarter.
That lead shrunk to 44-32 after Maize opened the fourth quarter with a 9-0 run. However, its hopes of a comeback faded as five-straight points from Nilles filled an ensuing two-minute scoring drought.
The Lady Panther defense tormented the Eagles’ half-court offense, finding numerous transition baskets.
Whether it be behind the arc or not, Karsak said her players’ vision is as good as its been through the fast break.
“I was so proud of their grit,” the Derby coach said. “... We know that [a game against] Maize is always going to be a dog fight. We were the ones bringing the bite tonight, so it was nice to see.”
MAIZE: 7 6 10 17 — 40
DERBY: 12 20 12 9 — 53
EAGLES: Holmes 18, Frenchers 13, Miller 6, Onwugbufor 3.
LADY PANTHERS: Nilles 18, Cobbins 10, Mills 9, Brown 7, Archer 5, Kennedy 4.