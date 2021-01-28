The Lady Panthers are saving arguably their best basketball for the final month of the regular season.
After knocking off its second-straight ranked opponent, coach Jodie Karsak’s crew is poised to stake an even bigger claim in the Class 6A race.
Six days after knocking off No. 4 Maize (in 5A), Derby blitzed No. 8 Wichita Heights (in 6A), 64-38, in the Glacier’s Edge Invitational in Emporia.
Junior Tatum Boettjer led three Derby players in double figures, scoring a game-high 24 points. She was followed by sophomore Addy Brown and senior Derryana Cobbins with 18 and 16, respectively.
“I’m incredibly proud of them because they’re really coming together,” Karsak said. “They’re realizing the strengths of one another, where they can get shots… they are also understanding how important a game plan is and they executed the game plan we gave them the last two days almost perfectly.”
It took less than eight minutes for Derby’s hold of Wichita Heights to take place. In the final 20 seconds of the first quarter, Falcon phenom Laniah Randle picked up her fourth foul following a personal and a technical foul.
The sequence spurred a 21-2 Lady Panther run and a 35-13 halftime lead. With junior Zyanna Walker rehabbing an injury and Randle’s foul trouble, it was a devastating hole for the Falcons.
Derby’s lead never fell under 18 points through the remainder of the game.
“Sometimes a mack truck just plows you over and because of its size… it keeps continuing to push and agitate,” Karsak said. “That run we had is a ‘we’re going to plow you over’ kind of mentality.”
Cobbins and Boettjer combined for 27 first-half points, putting Wichita Heights in what felt like an insurmountable hole. It was especially sweet for Derby’s senior guard, who is playing her second year in green and white after transferring from the City League school.
“I saw her smile so much and she was having so much fun,” Karsak said. “When she’s smiling like that, you know she’s playing well. She is figuring some things out the last two to three weeks.”
Boettjer and her 6-foot-3 versatile frame is proving difficult to defend, especially for an undersized lineup like Wichita Heights.
“She probably has the best 3-point shot on our team percentage wise,” Karsak said. “Not only was she hitting 3s, but she kept running the floor. It was her job to get to the rim every time we got the ball and she did it every single time.”
vs. Wichita Heights, Glacier’s Edge Invitational at Emporia (Jan. 28)—
DERBY: 17 18 20 9— 64
W. HEIGHTS: 11 2 15 10— 38
LADY PANTHERS: Boettjer 24, Brown 18, Cobbins 16, Schomp 4, White 2.
FALCONS: N/A