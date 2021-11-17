Three Derby seniors signed letters of intent at the fall National Signing Day at Derby High School on Nov. 10. Rebekah Walsh (left) signed to play tennis at Pratt Community College. Vivian Kalb (middle) plans to run cross country and track at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tenn. Adisyn Igo committed to Hutchinson Community College for volleyball.
Three Derby athletes participate in fall Signing Day
- INFORMER STAFF sports@derbyinformer.com
