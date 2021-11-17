Fall signing day 2021

 

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Three Derby seniors signed letters of intent at the fall National Signing Day at Derby High School on Nov. 10. Rebekah Walsh (left) signed to play tennis at Pratt Community College. Vivian Kalb (middle) plans to run cross country and track at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tenn. Adisyn Igo committed to Hutchinson Community College for volleyball.

