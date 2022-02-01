Senior Deshawne Titus hit two critical free throws to give Derby a 57-52 lead with one second remaining to seal a win over Maize on Jan. 28.
The Panthers outlasted the Eagles in a gritty win backed by a 21-point night by senior Amari Thomas.
“It was two good teams that were not satisfied with their performances at midseason tournaments and were hungry to get back,” head coach Brett Flory said. “[Maize] embarrassed us the first time we played back on Dec. 14, so it is a good sign to win. We are a much-improved basketball team now. Hopefully, this will provide us some momentum for the home stretch.”
Thomas led the Panthers but got help from senior Trent Parke with 10 and nine from junior Kaeson Fisher-Brown and senior Jameer Clemons. Senior Jaden Gustafson led the Eagles with a 16-point night.
It was an uphill battle for the Panthers early as the Eagles took a 16-7 lead with a lot of success inside the paint.
Maize played a lot of zone defense to limit Derby inside the lane, but the Panthers got a spark with a three by Trent Parke at the end of the opening quarter.
Derby woke up in the second quarter as the full-court defense forced turnovers, and shots started falling.
Thomas took over for the Panthers scoring 13 of the 17 points in the second quarter for Derby, which helped the Panthers pull the game within reach trailing 25-24 at halftime.
“Amari carried us in the first half,” Flory said. “Maize had us down early, and Thomas got us back in it. In the second half, we had a lot of guys contribute and make plays.”
Clemons gave the Panthers its first lead of the game with a three in the corner with six minutes remaining in the third quarter.
The teams traded baskets throughout the second half and entered the final quarter deadlocked at 36. The trend continued into the final seconds of the ballgame.
Both teams were able to have an answer offensively, but clutch shots and solid defense down the stretch gave the Panthers the advantage.
Thomas came in clutch again to stop a quick 5-0 Maize run, and Fisher-Brown hit a three to pull within two with 2:58 left in the game.
With Maize leading 49-47, the Panthers took a 50-49 lead on a turnover forced by Thomas, followed by a three by Parke off of great ball movement by the Panthers.
After a Maize bucket and a free throw by the Panthers, Derby got a key layup by Clemons on a turnover to give Derby a 53-51 lead with 30 seconds left . Derby hit a pair of key free throws and played solid defense to seal the win.
MAIZE 16 9 11 18 52
DERBY 7 17 12 21 57
EAGLES: Gustafson 16, Belcher 11, K. Grill 10, Johnson 6, Schmidt 6, Williams 3
PANTHERS: Thomas 21, Parke 10, Clemons 9, Fisher-Brown 9, Metzger 3, Titus 2, Samè 2, Shields 1.