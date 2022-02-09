Amari Thomas stepped onto the court as an underclassman and made an impact for Derby. After stepping up for the Panthers in the 2018-19 season, Thomas earned an AVCTL-I honorable mention nod.
That early varsity experience has boosted his confidence and helped him become one of the main leaders for the Panthers in his senior season.
“Getting varsity experience early helped me going into this year,” Thomas said. “All I have to do is hoop. I don’t get nervous, and I’m not scared of anything. I can just go out there, play my game and have fun.”
Thomas has been a key starter for Derby this season and played a significant role in a pair of Derby wins in the last three games.
Thomas scored 21 points in the 57-52 win over Maize on Jan. 28 and pulled down seven rebounds with 14 points in the 58-52 win over McPherson on Feb. 4.
Rebounding has been a skill that Thomas has had to work on this season. Listed as a 6’3” guard/forward, Thomas is the third-tallest player on the varsity roster, so he has been called upon to take a bigger role to fight for rebounds for an undersized roster.
Thomas has helped the Panthers generate some rebounds and is second on the roster averaging 3.5 rebounds per game.
“I’ve had to work on rebounding a lot,” Thomas said. “I feel like I have made us lose some games just by not putting a body on someone, so when the ball goes up, I try my hardest to find a body and box out no matter what. That has actually helped me get more offensive rebounds.”
It is hard to put Thomas’ play into one category because he has shown to be lethal from three-point range. He has a lot of experience at all positions on the court, which is a great benefit for Derby.
“I’ve been playing every position since third grade,” Thomas said. “When I started playing for my AAU team, the ‘Players,’ our coach Steve Young always said that we are all guards no matter how tall I was at the time. It helped me with my driving and, most importantly, my passing.”
Like many seniors, Thomas has not had a “normal” season of high school basketball since his sophomore year.
Due to COVID-19, the 2019-20 season was cut short before the state tournament and the COVID guidelines last season limited fans in the stands.
Thomas is enjoying the energy that the fans bring to the gym and seeing the return of the midseason tournament in his final season at Derby.
“I have been enjoying this season a lot because our student section and fans are the best it has been since I have been at Derby, which is something we couldn’t have because of COVID,” Thomas said. “We also had the midseason tournament this year, which we weren’t able to have last year, and I feel like that helped us get closer as a team on the court.”