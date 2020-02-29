Cason Lindsey has watched other wrestlers step atop the podium each of the last two seasons.
Freshman year, third place. Sophomore year, second place.
Junior year? State champion.
The Derby phenom highlighted three wrestlers who qualified for state-championship matches. Lindsey was the lone participant to win their title match, knocking off Dodge City’s Garrett Edwards (dec. 1-0). It was Derby’s eighth individual state champion since 2014.
DERBY'S INDIVIDUAL STATE CHAMPIONS SINCE 2014
Cason Lindsey… 2020
Triston Wills… 2018, 2019
Crew Squires… 2019
Cade Lindsey… 2016
Chase Dipman… 2015
Garrett Xanders… 2015
Tanner Smith… 2014
“Freshman year and sophomore year, I had my heart broken,” Lindsey said. “I promised myself that I’d never have that heartbreak again. I wrote in my room that I was going to give everything I had, 110 percent effort. I wanted to do everything I could do to be on top.”
🤼🏆 6A STATE WRESTLING 🤼🏆145: @cason_lindsey10 is a state champion!Defeats Dodge City’s Garrett Edwards (dec. 1-0). pic.twitter.com/JNfKojIdWX— Derby Informer Sports (@Derby_Sports) March 1, 2020
Edwards is the same wrestler he faced in the 145-pound final at regionals at Topeka-Washburn Rural. Each match ended with the same 1-0 final.
“Garrett is a great wrestler and props to him because he wrestled two great matches [over the last two weeks],” Lindsey said. “I had to dig down deep and give it everything I had because I knew I wanted it.”
Head coach Bill Ross credited his junior for diligently preparing for the possibility of a rematch, understanding the difficulty of facing the same wrestler back-to-back weekends.
At the same time, the longtime Derby coach said it’s special to witness after watching him wrestle since he was a 5-year-old.
“No kid more deserving,” he said. “He has worked so hard… it’s phenomenal. It’s a picture-perfect scenario for Cason, just outstanding.”
Lindsey’s lone point on Saturday night came courtesy of a second-period escape. Needing to keep Edwards from doing the same, the Derby wrestler kept him off the board over the final 2:49.
“I’m exhausted but there is no better feeling than being atop that podium,” Lindsey added.
An added layer to the evening came courtesy of the Lindsey family bloodlines. His father Craig (1986) and his brother Cade (2016) each won an individual state title while wrestling at Derby.
The youngest of the bunch paused to gather his thoughts as the feeling of a third family state championship sunk in.
Special moment for the Lindsey family.Dad (Craig), brother (@cadelindsey22) and @cason_lindsey10 are all state champions. pic.twitter.com/y815RXklKu— Derby Informer Sports (@Derby_Sports) March 1, 2020
“I’m speechless about it,” Lindsey said. “They drove me and they’re my idols. I wanted to be like them. I see their names and pictures on the [wrestling room] walls and I wanted to be a part of that. I did everything in my power to join them.”
The moments that @cason_lindsey10 and @cadelindsey22 both became state champions. Quite a memory that these brothers can share.➡️ https://t.co/3geh4vtby0 pic.twitter.com/ulCuucN9Cm— Derby Informer Sports (@Derby_Sports) March 1, 2020
Wichita West’s Quentin Saunders defeated Derby senior Taidon Wills (dec. 5-0) in the 182-pound championship. Wills earned his second state medal in the match, but was unable to knock off the now two-time state champion. Saunders is now 62-1 for his career with his only loss coming to Cade Lindsey in the 6A regional final in February 2019.
The championship match was the third for the Wills’ family over the last three years.
It was Wills’ only loss via decision as each of his other two losses came courtesy of injury forfeits.
Ross shared that his senior was battling a shoulder injury all year, forcing him to limit his matches. However, the longtime Derby coach was thrilled with how Wills competed despite the obstacle.
“Just that he was even able to finish the year is remarkable,” Ross said. “… He sucked it up and knew he wanted a chance at the state finals and an opportunity to win a championship.”
Washburn Rural’s Jacob Tangpricha defeated Derby junior Cody Woods (dec. 4-2) in the 106-pound championship. It was a bitter pill to swallow as he had knocked off his opponent (MD 11-0) in regionals.
Woods got the first-period takedown (1:26), but Tangpricha answered with a reversal in the final minute of the second period. The Washburn Rural wrestler got a takedown in the final seconds to take the state bracket.
“Both of those guys are Gumby-like and got tangled up a lot,” Ross said. “… We got pinned on our hip and the kid took advantage and got the two count. It is what it is, but [Cody] will be back.”