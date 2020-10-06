DERBY, KAN.-- The 14th Annual CJ Memorial Golf Tournament, held September 21st at Hidden Lakes Golf Course, ended with a high energy awards ceremony. The annual CJ Memorial Golf Tournament is the sole fundraising event for the CJ Memorial Foundation. All proceeds from the tournament support organizations that serve people with physical or developmental disabilities, specifically organizations that impacted the life of CJ Seitz, the tournament’s namesake. Beneficiary organizations include the Derby Free Spirits, The ARC of Sedgwick County, KETCH and Rainbows. Since inception in 2007, the CJ Memorial Foundation has given over $349,600 to organizations that serve those with physical or developmental disabilities and estimates indicate the 2020 tournament will have raised over $25,000. The 14th Annual CJ Memorial Golf Tournament was presented by Mid States Fitness Equipment. The tournament hosted 136 golfers in a shot-gun scramble format.
The 14th annual CJ Memorial Golf Tournament completed in September
- By DERBY REC COMMISSION
-
-
- 1 min to read
Adam Suderman
