Derby sought an exclamation point for its tennis season, but positive punctuation was difficult to find. After sending four to state each of the last two seasons, it won’t have any athletes making the trip to the College Boulevard Activity Center in Olathe on Oct. 16-17.
Due to undisclosed reasons, the Panthers made the trip to Topeka without either of their top two singles players.
Kiley Hale (singles) and Natalie Ulwelling/Bella Karel (doubles) each played through two rounds, but Chloe Palivan (singles) and Charis Yager/Lauren Towns (doubles) saw their seasons come to an end in the opening matches of the tournament.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) also cut the number of state qualifiers from six to four in regionals. The decision was a byproduct of safety concerns and made spots even harder to claim.
It was a difficult end to an otherwise successful season for Towns and Yager. The duo looked to make it back to state for a second-straight year.
“It was disappointing,” Burns said. “We think Charis and Lauren would have had a chance to make it to state had there been a top six … that’s a tough draw because we had previously lost to two of the top three teams.”
While it was a difficult ending to process, Burns said he hopes the girls take solace in that they got to have a season amidst a trying year in and out of sports.
“I’m glad we got to play [all things considered],” he said. “We just didn’t reach our potential. We had moments where we looked really good … but just some moments where we’d have let downs in the middle of a match.”
CLASS 6A REGIONALS (OCT. 9)
SINGLES
Chloe Palivan
lost to Kayla Lei, Manhattan (6-0, 6-0)
Kiley Hale
def. Elle Reismschisel, Wichita Heights (6-0, 6-0)
lost to Sheridan Wichman, Washburn Rural (6-0, 6-0)
DOUBLES
Charis Yager/Lauren Towns
lost to Cristina De La Isla/Daylynn Johnson, Topeka (3-6, 6-4 (15-13))
Natalie Ulwelling/Bella Karel
def. Kenzie Lovell/Cindy Broadrick, Wichita Heights (6-0, 6-0)
lost to Meredith Kucera/Katherine Fritz, Washburn Rural (6-0, 6-2)
STATE QUALIFIERS
Jillian Harkin, Manhattan
Kayla Lei, Manhattan
Sheridan Wichman, Washburn Rural
Michelle Lorraine De La Isla, Topeka
Meredith Kucera/Katherine Fritz, Washburn Rural
Hannah Loub/Maura Wiens, Manhattan
Adisyn Caryl/Haley Carpenter, Topeka
Ava Bahr/Cooper Lohman, Manhattan
TEAM SCORES
1. Manhattan, 16
2. Washburn Rural, 10
3. Topeka, 5
4. Derby, 2
5. Junction City, 1
5. Wichita East, 1
5. Wichita Heights, 1
8. Wichita Southeast, 0