Derby tennis gained a tremendous amount of confidence on April 25 with a clean sweep of the Topeka Invitational. The Panthers never lost a match throughout the tournament but missed out on some chances to match up against the best players of top teams Derby will see in its regional.
“We played really well up in Topeka, but the one downer is that some teams did not bring their number one teams,” head coach Dennis Burns said. “It made the day a little easier, but it did give us a lot of confidence.”
Still, the dominating win gave the Panthers a lot of momentum heading into the postseason, and getting five wins for every player was beneficial.
“Getting five matches for Alex and Colby Hedden and Collin Meyer was really good,” Burns said. “Getting five wins on the day, learning how to win and stay the course for the entire day was really good for them.”
The Panthers competed in the Conway Springs Invitational on April 28, but Evan Franke was the lone champion for Derby. Burns said that Franke played extremely well and took care of business in the top singles bracket.
“Evan had a good day at the Conway Springs meet,” Burns said. “He hadn't hit that well in a long time, and he was just on fire, making good shots. Even though it might not have been the best talent, as a singles player, you have to step up and take control and he did. That was probably the best thing for his confidence. If he can do that a couple more times, he could be in the mix in the postseason.”
Burns anticipates that the roster will remain the same heading into the postseason with Franke and Meyer as the singles players alongside the duos of Scott Simmons/Isaak Bowman and Alex Hedden/Colby Hedden.
The doubles team of Simmons/Bowman is generating a lot of attention as a team that could make a postseason run and might get a favorable regional seeding. Burns said that a good regional seeding could take some of the pressure off the duo, and a steady game could do the job to qualify.
As a team, the Panthers feel confident that every player can peak at the same time to have a shot at the state tournament.
“We just need to have a couple of really good days,” Burns said. “The league meet [on May 3] will be a really good challenge for us. The team is doing well. We just need to finish strong and not have an off day. If we are just steady and play our style of tennis, we will be just fine.”
TOPEKA INVITATIONAL (APRIL 25)
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Evan Franke
def. Hayden Diestelkamp (Junction City) 8-1
def. Tavian Cruse (Bonner Springs) 8-2
def. Caleb Weybrew (Topeka West) 8-1
Bye
def. Logan Morran (Garden City) 8-5
Collin Meyer
def. Ethan Perez (Gardner Edgerton) 8-1
def. Evan Darrow (Lawrence Free State) 8-4
def. Chris Beers (Junction City) 8-3
def. Alex Raymond (Topeka) 8-1
Bye
def. Thomas Loub (Manhattan) 8-3
Scott Simmons/Isaak Bowman
Bye
def. Dow/Hoch (Bonner Springs) 8-1
def. Cattoor/Anderson (Topeka) 8-1
def. Edgerton/Matthews (Junction City) 8-3
def. Tran/Kraus (Garden City) 8-1
Alex Hedden/Colby Hedden
def. Slemmer/Xu (Lawrence Free State) 8-3
def. Hill/Smith (Bonner Springs) 8-1
def. Bishop/Majstrovic (Gardner
Edgerton) 8-3
Bye
def. Allbritten/Hoy (Valley Center) 8-5